Rory McIlroy rules out potentially joining breakaway Premier Golf League

World No.1 Rory McIlroy has dealt the Premier Golf League (PGL) a significant blow by announcing he will not be joining any breakaway league from the PGA Tour.

The 18-tournament circuit, proposed by the British-based World Golf Group, would feature 48 of the world's elite golfers playing for multi-million dollar prize funds every week at some of the best courses around the globe beginning in 2022.

It is a very appealing proposition for many of the world's top players, who would be able to compete against their peers every week for vastly superior financial reward - reports indicate that the total prize fund would be in the region of $240m - with players such as Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose in favour of it.

However, it would require those top players to turn their backs on the PGA Tour and European Tour, who have informed players who join the PGL would lose their playing rights.

And now the potential new league has been handed a major blow after McIlroy, who would undoubtedly be one of the marquee players they would want to attract to it, has declared he will not take part if offered a place.

"The more I've thought about it, the more I don't like it," slammed the World No.1 ahead of this week's World Golf Championship in Mexico.

"The one thing, as a professional golfer in my position, that I value is the fact that I have is that I have autonomy and freedom over everything that I do. This (week) is a perfect example. Some guys this week made the choice to not to come to Mexico. If you go and play in this other golf league, you're not going to have that choice.

"I read a thing the other day where it said if you take the money they tell you what to do, so if you don't take the money they can't tell you what to do. That's my thing. I've never been one for being told what to do, and I like to have that autonomy and freedom over my career. I feel like I would give that up by going to play this other league.

"For me, I'm out. My position is I'm against it until there may come a day I can't come against it. If everyone else goes, I mightn't have a choice. But at this point, I don't like what they're proposing."

This public statement from McIlroy will go down like a lead balloon with the World Golf Group, and will no doubt likely sway the opinions of some other elite golfers who were perhaps on the fence about joining the revolutionary breakaway league.

It is believed that Tiger Woods is also reluctant to get involved due to the heavy schedule, which would require players to take part in all 18 events unless they were injured, and McIlroy described opinions within golfing ranks as "split".

The big appeal is the monetary side of things, with reports suggesting that the winner each week would receive a pay packet that would dwarf anything handed out by either the PGA Tour - outside of its season-ending Tour Championship - or the European Tour.

However, it's not been enough to sway four-time Major winner McIlroy, who has insisted he is not driven by the financial side of things and would rather maintain his ability to pick and choose when he can play instead of earning more money.

"Money's cheap. Money's the easy part. It shouldn't be the driving factor. For some people it is. We're professional golfers, we're out here playing golf to make a living. But at the end of the day I value my freedom and autonomy more than anything else," claimed the World No.1.

"I'd like to be on the right side of history with this one, like Arnold (Palmer) was with the whole Greg Norman thing in the '90s. I value a lot more things than money and that's my standpoint on it."