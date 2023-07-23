Rory McIlroy satisfied with consistent Major results despite another near-miss at Open

Rory McIlroy insists he isn’t focusing on the fact his Major drought will now stretch back ten years when he tees it up at April’s Masters after falling short in his bid to win The Open Championship at Hoylake.

The World No.2, who hasn’t won a Major since the 2014 PGA Championship at Valhalla, renewed hope he could produce some magic when, having started his final round nine shots off leader Brian Harman, he picked up three birdies in his first five holes.

But that would be a false dawn for McIlroy, who got mired in a run of pars, which was punctuated by a bogey at the 10th, and he would eventually settle for a three-under 68 on day four in Liverpool.

That saw him finish at six-under-par overall and in a share of sixth, seven shots off winner Harman, who rounded his week off with a one-under 70 to claim his first Major title by six shots from Tom Kim, Jason Day, Sepp Straka and Jon Rahm at 13-under.

McIlroy has now recorded 20 top-10 finishes in the 34 Majors since he last lifted one of golf’s four main prizes, and his drought now stretches back to a decade, which was unthinkable after he won four in the space of two years from 2012 to 2014.

In his last ten Major appearances, McIlroy has finished in the top-10 in eight of them – including two finishes of second, a third and a fifth – but despite all of his near misses, the man himself isn’t dwelling on that unwanted record.

"Over the last two years would I have loved to have picked one of those off that I finished up there? Absolutely,” said McIlroy after his fourth round at Hoylake.

“But every time I tee it up or most times I tee it up, I'm right there. I can't sit here and be too frustrated. You think about my performances in the Majors between like 2016 and 2019, it's a lot better than that.

"I'm optimistic about the future, and just got to keep plugging away.

“I don't think that way. I think about trying to go and win a fourth FedExCup here in a couple weeks' time, go try and win a fifth Race to Dubai, go and win a fifth Ryder Cup. I just keep looking forward.”

McIlroy is in fine form having won last week’s Genesis Scottish Open and now having picked up another top-10 in a Major which could have been different had his work on the greens been at a better standard.

The 34-year-old ranked 53rd in strokes gained putting in his final round, but it was a disastrous third round performance with the flat iron that cost him any chance of making a true run at the Claret Jug in Liverpool.

He wasn’t helped by the ghastly conditions that rolled into Hoylake on Sunday, persistent rain making conditions tough to go low in – indeed, the lowest score of the day was 67 by Kim and Scottie Scheffler, when McIlroy needed a 63 or 64.

In the end, he had to bow to the calm and composed performance of maiden Major winner Harman, who blitzed the field to claim a comfortable victory, but McIlroy was far from disappointed with his own display.

"Solid performance. Improved on my score every day. Yeah, I missed a few putts yesterday. Felt like I putted a bit better today. It was just hard. I needed to go out and shoot something 63, 64-ish, but really hard to do that in those conditions,” added the Holywood man.

“I got off to a really good start but it's just hard to keep that going, as you can see from the leaderboard no one is really going that low.

"Just tricky conditions out there, and very reluctant to hit the driver because the club face gets wet and the ball could go anywhere. Sort of had to lay back off tees and try to play as conservatively and as smart as possible.

“Overall solid performance, not spectacular, but a lot of optimism going into the rest of the year.”

It looked like Harman might falter early in his round when he dropped two shots in his first five holes, but he steadied the ship superbly with back-to-back birdies at the sixth and seventh and his lead would never be cut any lower than three.

In the end the 36-year-old American would finish his week with four birdies and three bogeys in a 70 that allowed him to enjoy his stroll down the 18th, rolling in a seven-footer for par to earn the title of Champion Golfer of the Year.

Korea’s Kim, playing with a rolled ankle for three of his four rounds, dazzled in his final round as he bounced back from back-to-back bogeys on his first two holes to card the lowest round of the day, a 67, to tie Straka and Day, who both had 69s, and Rahm, who closed with a 70, at seven-under in second.

McIlroy was tied by playing partner Emiliano Grillo in sixth at six-under-par after the Argentine also signed for a 67, with India’s Shubhankar Sharma and American Cameron Young at five-under-par.