Rory McIlroy says he feels ‘like a sacrificial lamb’ as he addresses PGA Tour’s merger with Saudis

In an open and honest 23-minute press conference ahead of his RBC Canadian Open title defence, Rory McIlroy looked every bit the “sacrificial lamb” he described himself as he fielded numerous questions on the future of the game.

The World No.3 was speaking at Oakdale Golf and Country Club ahead of his bid to win a third Canadian Open in a row, but he faced next to no questions about his own game as the golfing world continues to reel from Tuesday’s blockbuster news.

After two years of relentless, and sometimes harsh, back and forth between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf tour, which threw seemingly endless amounts of money at players to lure them away, there came a stunning resolution out of the blue.

In the middle of an open court case between the two bodies came a shocking announcement that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) would be merging to create one body to unify golf and end the litigation between the two parties.

Not only did it come as a shock to the golfing world outside of the two Tours, it also came as a shock to the players, most of whom took to social media to voice their displeasure at not being given a heads up before it was announcement, while a PGA Tour Players’ Meeting on Tuesday in Canada was described as “very hostile” by many in attendance.

McIlroy, who has been comfortably the PGA Tour’s most ardent backer since the split and admitted on Wednesday that he “still hates LIV Golf” and that he “hopes it goes away”, did admit he got a quick heads up before the news went public from PGA Tour board member Jimmy Dunne, although insisted he found out most of the information at the same time as his fellow players.

"At the end of the day, money talks" - Rory McIlroy responds to PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger

However, perhaps more surprisingly was the revelation that the 34-year-old has backed the decision for the parties to align under one overarching body, saying ultimately that it will be good for the pro game in the long run.

“I got a text message on Monday night from Jimmy saying can I call you in the morning and I said sure,” explained the Holywood man.

"Jimmy called me around 6.30 yesterday morning, we had a chat, he took me through the news, the deal, the structure of the deal, what it meant for us, what it meant for the DP World Tour. I learned about it at pretty much the same time as everyone else did.

"It was a surprise. I knew there had been discussion going on in the background but I knew lines of communications had been opened up. I didn't expect it to happen as quickly as it did but I think that, from what I gather, the PGA Tour thought they were in a real position of strength off the back of the DP World winning their case in London, it weakened the other side's position.

"They went in there and the way Jimmy described it was sometimes you have 280 over water and you have to go for it. That's what they did.

"Ultimately, when I try and remove myself from the situation and I look at the bigger picture and ten years down the line, I think ultimately this is going to be good for the game of professional golf. It unifies it and secures its financial future.

"There's mixed emotions in there as well. I don't understand all the intricacies of what's going on, there's a lot of ambiguity and a lot of things to be thrashed out. But at least it means the litigation goes away that has been a massive burden on everyone involved with the Tour and playing the Tour.

"We can start to work toward some kind of way of unifying the game at the elite level."

One thing that the Holywood man was eager to stress, however, was that the new entity was not a PGA Tour and LIV Golf merger, rather a new body between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF.

And given the depth of the pockets of the PIF and their desire to keep pumping seemingly endless amounts of cash into the game – whether through LIV Golf or the PGA Tour – McIlroy insists they are better having the Saudis as partners rather than fighting against them.

"The one thing that I think was really misconstrued yesterday was all the headlines were 'PGA Tour merges with LIV'. LIV has nothing to do with this. The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund are partnering to create a new company,” he maintained.

"That's where I was a little frustrated because all I've wanted to do is to protect the future of the PGA Tour and the aspirational nature of what the PGA Tour stands for. I hope that this does that.

"With the headlines being 'merges with LIV', if you look at how this is structured down, this new company oversees everything and Jay (Monahan, commissioner of the PGA Toyr) is the CEO of that. So, technically, anyone with LIV would now answer to Jay. The PGA Tour have control of everything.

"Whether you like it or not, the PIF was going to keep spending money in golf. At least the PGA Tour now controls how that money is spent. If you're thinking about one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, would you rather have them as a partner or an enemy? At the end of the day money talks and you'd rather have them as a partner."