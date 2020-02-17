Rory McIlroy says he'll 'stay as neutral as possible' when representing Ireland at the Olympics

Rory McIlroy hoists the tricolour during the 2007 Walker Cup opening ceremony at Royal County Down Golf Club, Newcastle

Rory McIlroy has pledged to stay "as neutral as possible" when he represents Ireland at this summer's Olympic Games.

The Holywood golf star said he wouldn't be "jumping around in a tricolour" if he makes the medal podium.

McIlroy originally made a declaration back in 2014 that he would play for Ireland - he also had the chance to represent Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

The 30-year-old did not play in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro due to fears about the Zika virus.

However, he confirmed last May that he intended to represent Ireland at the Tokyo Games.

In the past, McIlroy has spoken about resenting the Olympics because of issues around having to choose which flag to compete under.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, he explained his change in stance.

"I think it changed whenever I started to think about myself and not the opinions of others," he said. "I don't want to go through life making decisions based on what people say, or think, because they're going to think what they think anyway.

"Half are going to like you, and half aren't going to like you, and I'm not going to allow that to inhibit me from having an experience I've never had before."

Mcllroy said an Olympic Games in Japan is more appealing than Brazil because it is a "golfing nation" with a "golfing culture".

However, he is aware of the issues that come with flags and nationality admitting that it is "a complicated dynamic".

He added: I know, it's... okay, for a lot of people it's about flags and national pride and patriotism and all that s****.

"And it's not s****, being proud of where you're from is a very important thing.

"Obviously, I'll be playing under an Irish flag and if I get to the podium, or win, people will be happy and that's great.

"But going to the Olympics is not about that for me. That's not why I'm playing.

"I'm going because I want to have a great experience. And that might sound selfish but that's how I feel."

He added: "I'm not going to be jumping around in a tricolour, I'm going to stay as neutral as possible because that's the house, and place, I grew up in, and it's always who I've been.

"I feel more a citizen of the world than anywhere else. I've made my home in America; I grew up in Northern Ireland; I play for Ireland... it's a complicated dynamic.

"And again, that might come across as flip-flopping, or soft, but I don't give a s***."

McIlroy continued: "I've cared too much about what people say. So, as long as golf is in the Olympic Games, I'm going to do everything I can to play.

"Why should all these other guys get that experience and not me?"