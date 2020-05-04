Rory McIlroy set to make golf return in $3m charity skins match with Dustin Johnson

Rory McIlroy is set to offer fans some 'respite and entertainment' later this month when he makes his return to action in a $3m charity skins match with three other Taylor Made-sponsored PGA Tour stars.

The world number one will partner Dustin Johnson to take on Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff at Seminole Golf Club in Florida in order to raise money for the American Nurses Foundation and CDC Foundation.

An additional $1m has been pledged by Farmers Insurance while a GoFundMe account will allow viewers to make their own contributions for coronavirus pandemic relief.

Branded the TaylorMade Driving Relief match, it will be played between 7pm and 11pm BST on Sunday May 17, and will be televised on Sky Sports.

“It’s been difficult to witness what so many are enduring over the last several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said McIlroy.

“I hope that we can provide some respite and entertainment for those tuning in across the globe.

"Dustin and I will have a lot of fun together and our games will fit well as we push to raise funds and awareness on May 17.”

Organisers have insisted that strict social distancing measures will be in place as PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan welcomed the "safe and responsible return of live golf".

"Farmers Insurance has pledged $1m to back a birdies-and-eagle pool to benefit Off Their Plate, a charitable organisation helping COVID-19 healthcare workers and impacted frontline shift employees," added a statement on behalf of organisers the PGA Tour, Sky Sports and the Golf Channel.

"Building upon this initial fundraising of $4m, PGA Tour Charities will announce a Text-To-Donate activation and online donation platform powered by GoFundMe to allow viewers to make additional contributions and raise funds for COVID-19 relief."

Seminole Golf Club will be making its television debut in the skins match ahead of hosting next year's Walker Cup.

“This match is a pure public service, with all money raised providing COVID-19 relief to those most in need in Florida and around the country, and Seminole is thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to such a worthy cause at this difficult time," said club president Jimmy Dunne.