Rory McIlroy set to miss cut at Masters as Grand Slam bid continues for another year

A five-over 77 in his second round at The Masters means Rory McIlroy will not be sticking around for the weekend at the opening Major of the year as he missed the cut at Augusta National.

The Holywood man laboured to a front-nine 40 on Friday and never recovered, returning in 37 to finish the day at five-over-par for the tournament, which will be at least a shot too many – and perhaps a few more – to make it into the final two rounds.

His absence from the weekend will not be confirmed until Saturday morning due to inclement weather which rolled into Georgia on Friday evening, causing the suspension of play twice, first at 8.07pm UK time and then for the rest of the day at 10.45pm.

It is McIlroy’s third-worst round he has ever shot at The Masters, behind his final round 80 in 2011 and a 79 in his third round in 2013, and it means his bid to complete the Grand Slam of winning all four Majors will extend into 2024.

By the time he finished his round, the World No.2 was a whopping 17 shots adrift of leader Brooks Koepka, who backed up his first round 65 with a five-under 67 on day two to set the pace at 12-under, three clear of Jon Rahm who still has nine holes of round two to complete.

Conversely, it was a slog for McIlroy, who started the day level-par but failed to record a birdie until the par-five 13th, by which stage he had noted down five bogeys on his scorecard.

Back-to-back bogeys at the par-five second and par-four third had him going in the wrong direction, and another pair of back-to-back bogeys at the par-three sixth – after a three-putt – and par-four seventh saw him turn in four-over.

He would add another bogey at the par-four 11th after finding the water with his second shot before finally putting a circle on the scorecard when he rolled in a birdie putt at the par-five 13th.

However, although he dropped another birdie putt at the par-five 15th, it should have been much better as a glorious approach left him just five-feet for eagle but he couldn’t convert, and then came even worse at the par-three 16th as he flew the green with his approach, chipped back to three-feet but missed the putt.

That ensured he would be looking for an early plane ticket home, with a bogey down the last after finding trouble off the tee nothing more than confirmation he will not be sticking around for the weekend.

Meanwhile, Koepka was in sublime form, the four-time Major champion romping to a bogey-free 67 consisting of three birdies and an eagle to storm clear of the field as he reached 12-under-par.

However, the story of the week continues to be Texas amateur Sam Bennett, the U.S. Amateur champion, who recorded back-to-back rounds of 68 to claim solo third at Augusta.

The 23-year-old had five birdies and one bogey in his second round to reach eight-under-par and is the lowest amateur at the midway point since Lucas Glover in 2013, with two-time Major champion Collin Morikawa the next in the clubhouse at six-under after back-to-back 69s.

Rahm is second, meanwhile, and has the back nine to chase down Koepka on Saturday morning after the horn sounded to prematurely end his day with the Spaniard on nine-under-par after back-to-back birdies before the turn.

Malone amateur Matt McClean will also not be around for the weekend as he improved by three shots between rounds one and two, but a two-over 74 left him at seven-over-par and well adrift of the cut line despite an admirable performance.

Offaly’s Shane Lowry reached the weather break at four-under-par after two birdies and two bogeys in his first 13 holes, with Seamus Power on one-over after two birdies and two bogey thru 12.