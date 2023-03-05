Rory McIlroy shares second at Arnold Palmer Invitational as Kurt Kitayama takes victory by one stroke

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Rory McIlroy battled back from a bogey-bogey start in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational to almost claim a dramatic win but would have to settle for finishing one shot short of breakthrough star Kurt Kitayama at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida.

The World No.3 had pulled himself back into contention after opening with a one-over 73 with rounds of 69 and 68, but looked to have shot himself in the foot with a slow start on the final day.

However, seven birdies and three bogeys in his remaining 16 holes saw him lead for long stretches on the back nine and set the target in the clubhouse at eight-under-par alongside playing partner Harris English, and it seemed like that might be enough for a Play-Off.

But a missed 10-foot birdie putt on the 18th cost him dearly as Kitayama showed nerves of steel, draining a 13-foot birdie putt at the par-three 17th to pull one shot clear at nine-under and then playing the treacherous 18th perfectly by hitting the green in two and two-putting to secure his first PGA Tour title.

The American’s win was made all the more impressive in that he led coming into the day but fell behind when he triple-bogeyed the par-four ninth, but he recovered by parring his next seven straight holes to steady the ship before the key birdie on 17, holding off the likes of McIlroy and English to win, with the trio of Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth — who had led briefly after birdieing four of his first five holes — and Scottie Scheffler tied for fourth at seven-under-par.

It was a mixed week for the Irish contingent, with veteran Pádraig Harrington (51) the best of the bunch in the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, tied for 53rd on two-over after a closing 75.

Shane Lowry recovered from a third-round 80, his highest score in the US as a professional, by carding a one-under 71 that left him 67th on five-over.

As for Séamus Power, the West Waterford man followed an opening 72 with rounds of 74, 76 and 78 to prop up the leaderboard in 72nd place on 12-over.

On the LPGA Tour, South Korea’s Jin Young Ko became the first player to clinch back-to-back wins in the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore.

The former World No.1 matched Nelly Korda with a three-under 69 to win by two strokes on 17-under par at Sentosa’s Tanjong course.

Leona Maguire followed three successive 70s with a one-under 71 to finish tied 20th on seven-under, earning $20,207 (€19,207).

“It’s a great honour to defend this title and I had a great week,” said Ko, who banked $270,000 (€254,000) for her win.