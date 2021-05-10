Rory McIlroy shoots back inside world’s top ten as ‘excited’ star explains why Sunday struggles could finally be over

It may be considered fair comment to point out, in the wake of Rory McIlroy’s Wells Fargo Championship win, that one swallow doesn’t make a summer.

Neither does one standard PGA Tour success constitute a full-blown revival for a four-time major winner once tipped to far outstrip that number.

But, in reply, the man himself would claim that ending an 18 month wait for his 19th PGA Tour victory could be the first fruits of a bountiful harvest.

Thanks to that elongated, frustrating run, which featured a mixture of near misses and total misfires, McIlroy had slipped to 15th in the world rankings – his worst position since 2009 – but the single success has been enough to catapult the Holywood hero back inside the top ten to seventh spot.

It’s another signal of a potential turning point; the dawn breaking after the darkest point of the night.

It was in June last year that McIlroy was slammed by 2008 Ryder Cup captain Nick Faldo for his lack of a ‘plan B’ as he surrendered winning opportunities with disappointing final rounds in three weeks out of four.

At the time, McIlroy identified no reason other than ‘playing crap’ for the Sunday struggles. But, with the wisdom gained from a return to winning circles, the newly-turned 32-year-old is perhaps more ready to accept that a change had been required.

“I sort of realised why I wasn't getting the job done and why things were maybe falling apart on me on last days,” he teased intriguingly after getting over the line at Quail Hollow.

“I didn't really have a consistent move or consistent thought process to fall back on maybe.

“I came in here with zero form, I get myself into contention and I play great whenever the pressure's on. I think back to the start of 2020 when I would play great when the pressure was off and then I'd play not so good on a Sunday.

“I'm more excited about this because this is the first real test that I've had since working with Pete (Cowen) and sort of doing some different stuff, and for it to pretty much hold together all afternoon, first time of asking, I'm excited about that.”

McIlroy spoke at the start of the week about the ‘very simple’ swing thoughts – instilled by new coach Cowen - that he predicted could pay off. And now on the other side of success, it was those that he pinpointed as the key to avoiding collapse, having gone into the final day in a tie for second.

“Pete deserves a good bit of credit for it, for sure,” he said, before pointing back to his childhood mentor who, until March, had been McIlroy’s only swing coach. “Obviously Michael Bannon is the one that's got me all the way to this point, so I'm never going to mention Pete without Michael because Michael deserves a lot of credit, too.

“But the work that Pete and I have done over the last few weeks, I had a couple of things to fall back on, which was really important, especially under pressure. Needing to hit good shots down the stretch, I had a couple of very playable swing thoughts that I've had all week.

“Pete and I did some good work last week in Florida and I felt good about my game coming in here, but obviously I wasn't expecting to come and win first week straight out again. It's satisfying to see the work is paying off, but it's just the start.

“There's so much more I want to achieve and so much more I want to do in the game. But this is, as I said, it's nice validation that I'm on the right track.”

There are, of course, added mental considerations to balancing the ship of a top level golfer

“I've spent some time with (sport psychologist) Bob Rotella over the last couple of months, but Pete Cowen would always say, ‘If I don't do my job right, Bob can't do his job right’,” explained McIlroy.

“I mean, it's okay telling yourself mentally be strong and mentally play with freedom, but if you know you can't make a swing to hit a fairway… “You need to get the technical part right and then you can dial in the mental. That's sort of the process that I've been on.” Next up for McIlroy is a chance to end another drought; this time his seven year wait for a fifth major success, when he tees it up at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course for next week’s PGA Championship. "It's certainly great timing,” he said of his sudden return to form. “This is obviously a huge confidence boost going in there knowing that my game is closer than it has been. “I’ll be able to poke holes in everything that I did today, it's certainly far from perfect, but this one is validation that I'm on the right track.” The first swallow has landed. The first fruits have ripened. How many more will follow?