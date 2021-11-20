Rory McIlroy shoots to the front in Dubai as Shane Lowry falls down the leaderboard

Rory McIlroy insists he's right where he wants to be after he escaped disaster at the 17th, then birdied the last to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Seeking his third win on the Earth Course at Jumeriah Golf Estates and a 15th European Tour win that would see him draw level with Pádraig Harrington, the world No 8 carded a five-under 67 to lead England's Sam Horsfield by a shot on 14-under par.

Shane Lowry held the solo lead through seven holes, but while he double-bogeyed the eighth and dropped another shot at the 10th, he believes he still has a chance with a low final round after a 71 left him tied fifth, three shots behind McIlroy on 11-under.

"I thought I did well considering the start," said McIlroy, who bogeyed the opening hole after hitting a snap-hook into the desert but then birdied the second, third, sixth and ninth to tie for the lead with Lowry and John Catlin.

McIlroy cruised two clear with birdies at the 11th and 13th but almost came unstuck at the par-three 17th, where his tee shot stopped on rocks lining the edge of the lake.

Rather than head for the drop zone, he risked disaster and played from the rocks, scooting over the green from where he almost chipped in for a miraculous par.

"Yeah, Harry was pleading with me not to hit it, 'Just go back, we can make four, we can make four at the last,'" McIlroy revealed.

"It was reminiscent -- you guys might have it on tape, I missed the second hole in Boston right a couple years ago when I was playing with Tiger, and I was trying to hit it out of the hazard, similar sort of thing and went straight (back) into the water. Harry and I were both thinking of that when we were looking at it.

"I just thought if I got enough on it, hit a descending blow on it would basically hop up and do what it did. I thought the best I could do was in that far trap, but it just stopped short of that.

"Then I thought I made three with the chip shot, and I said to Collin (Morikawa) walking up the last, 'I don't know whose three would have been luckier, yours or mine.' He made a lucky one yesterday.