Rory McIlroy shows his class to hold off playing partners' challenge and retain Canadian Open title for 21st PGA Tour win

Rory McIlroy tees off and would later go on to lift the trophy behind him at the Canadian Open

We got it all from Rory McIlroy in the final round of the RBC Canadian Open, from the sublime to the hide-behind-the-sofa short missed putts.

But with McIlroy you know it can be a rollercoaster ride and this week we were rewarded at St George’s Golf and Country Club with his first ever successful title defence as McIlroy closed out a two-shot win over playing partner Tony Finau for his 21st PGA Tour victory, and his first since October.

The 33-year-old finished with an eight-under 62 that was every bit as impressive as it sounds to end his week at 19-under-par, and his odds for this week’s U.S. Open will have been slashed. He’s now recorded a win and three top-eight finishes in his last five starts — that is elite form.

And yet this was still closer than it should have been despite the two-shot margin of victory. Although he was flawless for the first 12 holes of his round, the door was never fully closed as Finau and Justin Thomas kept pace, with the latter tying the lead with two holes to go.

But then class always shines through, and McIlroy has it in spades. As Thomas faltered down the stretch with back-to-back bogeys, the Holywood man slammed his foot down with two phenomenal wedge shots, which led to back-to-back birdies to finally slam the door shut.

He had played majestically in the first 12 holes as eight birdies arrived, headlined by a chip-in at the sixth, two outstanding bunker shots at the ninth and 11th and then a near hole-out wedge for eagle at 12 to reach 19-under, and it looked all but over.

But the wobble came and it was nearly terminal. Having looked so much more assured over short putts in recent weeks than he ever has in the past, all of a sudden his poise abandoned him as two three-footers rolled past at the 13th and 15th for bogeys. In two holes the lead evaporated as Thomas, who had kept pace with him with a run of six straight birdies around the turn, tied him for the lead at 17-under.

But when it looked like McIlroy might have thrown it away, he finished in style, and there was no denying him this victory.

As Thomas collapsed, two incredible wedge shots to two-feet at each of the final two holes were Rory at his glittering best. His wedge play has been the criticism as to why he has not won more in the past — on this occasion, it was his salvation when he needed it most.

As a result, he now heads to Brookline for the U.S. Open not just confident, but with the trophy to prove he’s on the right track. Is then when the Major drought finally ends?

And how ironic, given the week that is in it, that the win takes McIlroy above Greg Norman in the list of all-time wins on the PGA Tour. As if rejecting the Australian’s invite to the LIV Golf series wasn’t enough.

Speaking of which, Graeme McDowell finished 12th as South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel claimed the victory at the first ever LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club in England, the former Masters champion claiming a one-shot win to earn the modest sum of $4.75m (£3.86m) — the same amount he won in the last four years on the PGA Tour.