Rory McIlroy slips off pace at BMW Championship as Max Homa claims midway lead

Rory McIlroy reacts after a missed putt during the second round of the BMW Championship as Olympia Fields in Illinois

Rory McIlroy fell out of the lead at the BMW Championship after struggling to a level-par 70 in a tougher second round in the second FedEx Cup Play-Off event at Olympia Fields.

The Holywood man, who could reclaim the World No.1 spot with a win this week, only carded one birdie and one bogey in his second round in Illinois to stay at five-under-par.

That leaves him five shots off midway leader Max Homa, whose outstanding eight-under 62 in his second round took him to 10-under-par and two shots clear of Chris Kirk.

McIlroy is also projected to fall one place to fourth in the Play-Off standings ahead of next week’s Tour Championship, which would see him start the tournament at six-under-par, four shots behind the leader, which is projected to be Homa.

McIlroy’s second round was one where he never got any momentum going, the World No.2 – who is trying to win a record fourth FedEx Cup – playing catch-up to clubhouse leader Kirk but never getting out of second gear.

It looked like things might be different when he put an early birdie on the board at the par-four third, rolling in a 12-foot putt, but that would be the only one he would find across 18 holes.

Instead, McIlroy would find himself consistently giving himself putts from just inside 20-feet but unable to convert one to keep the scoring going, and even when he made back-to-back up-and-downs to save par at the seventh and eighth, it was just keeping things ticking over.

His best chance to turn things around came at the par-four 11th when he had a 10-footer for birdie but saw it slide wide, but instead his only other scoring hole would be the par-five 15th where an errant drive led to a drop and his only bogey of the day.

A final up-and-down for par at the par-four 17th ensured he would not finish the day over par but, now five back of Homa, McIlroy knows he will have to make a weekend charge to put himself back in the FedEx Cup driving seat.

Homa, meanwhile, found top form at Olympia Fields on Friday as he posted ten birdies and two bogeys on his way to his 62 that took him two shots clear at the top heading into the weekend.

The six-time PGA Tour winner turned in 32 but his back nine was sublime as six birdies and one bogey saw him return to the clubhouse in 30 and reach double figures at 10-under-par, eclipsing Kirk who had set the target at eight-under after back-to-back 66s.

England’s Matthew Fitzpatrick, whose brother Alex is tied for second place at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational in Northern Ireland, is a shot further back at seven-under-par after a second round 67, as is Open champion Brian Harman who signed for a 68.

Waterford’s Seamus Power, who is battling through injury, is bottom of the leaderboard after a second round 72 dropped him to eight-over-par for the tournament.