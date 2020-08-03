Rory McIlroy struggling to find his groove as he travels to first Major of the year in California

Rory McIlroy will head to this week's US PGA Championship still searching for his top form after another middle of the pack finish at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis.

McIlroy did finish the tournament with a positive outing, carding a three-under-par 67 in his final round at TPC Southwind, however it was only enough to get him up to one-under-par, well off eventual winner and now World No.1 Justin Thomas.

The now World No.3 will head to TPC Harding Park for the year's first Major next week having recorded only one finish inside the top-30 in his five events since returning from lockdown.

While results aren't necessarily the yardstick by which to measure performances in some cases, it is still McIlroy's inconsistent scoring that is causing the most concern as he moves to the west coast to San Francisco.

Once again it was a week where the Holywood ace proved that when he is on top form, there is nobody that can touch him, as evidenced by a four-under-par 66 on Friday, only to undo that good work by sandwiching that between two three-over-par rounds of 73.

Yesterday's three-under-par round was at least impressive in that he was bogey-free, which bodes well ahead of a stern test at TPC Harding Park this week, but he couldn't turn enough of his chances into birdies to make it an even better score - a theme that was prevalent the entire week as McIlroy made just 11 birdies across his four rounds.

His birdies yesterday came on his opening hole, the 12th and 17th as the 31-year-old concluded his tournament on a positive note, however McIlroy missed short birdie putts from four feet at the third, six feet at the seventh and then a 12-footer at the 15th that could have made the round look even sweeter than it did, which would have been a massive confidence booster going into the PGA Championship.

McIlroy has already won at TPC Harding Park, of course, having claimed the WGC-Match Play Championship there in 2015, so he will go with plenty of confidence regardless, but he will need to start making his chances count if he wants to stand a chance of adding a fifth Major.

But in an interview with The Guardian, the four-time Major winner says he has a renewed focus after the coronavirus lockdown as he aims to break a Major drought that stretches back to 2014.

"Those were the three, even in quarantine, I was looking towards. Once the schedule was set it was those three events I was trying to get ready for," McIlroy said.

"Everything was normal then we had this massive gap where I had time to think: 'OK, what are you looking forward to after this break?' It's a funny year... but I've three opportunities from now until November to add to my major tally."

Graeme McDowell, who also shot a one-under-par round yesterday to finish in a tie for 37th at three-under-par, is due to be the only other Northern Irishman in the field at this week's PGA Championship.

The week belonged to the new World No.1 Thomas, who triumphed after a battle down the closing stretch with fellow Major winner Brooks Koepka.

The American pair pulled clear on a previously crowded leaderboard on the back nine but it was the 2017 US PGA champion who triumphed with a five-under-par final round of 65 in Memphis.

That left him 13-under, three clear of the field for his third win of the season as four-time Major winner Koepka double-bogeyed the last.

Open champion Shane Lowry, meanwhile, had an excellent week, earning his first top-10 finish since January's Hong Kong Open by finishing tied-sixth at nine-under-par. He will fly the Irish flag by himself in California this week after Padraig Harrington announced he would not be travelling over to compete.

On the European Tour, it was a disappointing weekend for Cormac Sharvin, who recorded back-to-back over par rounds to fall out of contention at the Hero Open near Birmingham.

The Ardglass man carded consecutive one-over 73s on Saturday and Sunday at the Marriott Forest of Arden to finish at five-under-par for the tournament and in a tie for 47th, having started the weekend inside the top-10.

The win went to England's Sam Horsfield, who landed his maiden European Tour victory on 18-under-par, picking up a birdie at the par-five 17th to hold off Belgium's Thomas Detry and triumph by just a single shot.

Both Sharvin and Clandeboye's Jonathan Caldwell, who missed the cut at the Forest of Arden, will be in action again this week at the English Championship at Hanbury Manor in Hertfordshire, the third event of the European Tour's UK Swing.

Ireland's Paul Dunne is also due to be in the field, as is 25-time European Tour winner Lee Westwood and former Ryder Cup star Thorbjorn Olesen.