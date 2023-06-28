Rory McIlroy surprises six-year-old superfan after boy carves golfer’s name into his cap

Holywood golfing star Rory McIlroy has promised to gift a six-year-old superfan one of his caps after a post on social media from the boy’s father went viral.

The Northern Irish sportsman responded on Twitter after the father of the boy posted about his son having seen the 34-year-old in action at the recent Travelers Championship PGA Tour event over the weekend.

Writing on Twitter, the young man’s father said: “My 6-year-old son has a growing obsession with @McIlroyRory and after seeing him this weekend at the @TravelersChamp, he literally carved his name into his golf hat.”

The world number three golfer then replied to the tweet, suggesting he would send the youngster his own cap as an even better surprise.

McIlroy said: “This is great. But how about the real thing?! I’ll DM you for your address.”

The child’s dad replied “That’s very kind of you. My son is stoked. Glad our kids have a role model like you to look up to in the @PGATOUR.”

The tweet by the boy’s father has so far been viewed more than 300,000 times online with Rory receiving thousands of likes for his kind gesture.

Users were also quick to pay tribute to the major-winning sportsman, with the Below Average Golfer account writing: “This is why Rory is the best.”

Another called him a “legend” and said the gesture was: “Class personified”.

McIlroy had to be content with a top-10 finish at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The Holywood ace left himself with too much to do on the final day, as his 64 at one time threatened to put him in contention only for late-starters to overtake his clubhouse target of 18-under.

McIlroy has been in the headlines recently following the announcement that the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) would be merging to create one body to unify golf and end the litigation between the two parties.

The golfer had often been outspoken about the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf tour.

"It's hard for me to not sit up here and feel somewhat like a sacrificial lamb and feeling like I've put myself out there and this is what happens,” he said after the announcement.