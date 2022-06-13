Rory McIlroy takes swipe at organisers of Saudi backed tournament after clinching landmark Canadian Open win

Rory McIlroy holds the trophy after winning the final round of the Canadian Open golf tournament in Toronto, Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Northern Ireland golfing star Rory McIlroy has said the recent controversy surrounding a Saudi backed tournament in London only fuelled his drive to triumph in Canada.

Speaking after securing his 21st victory on the PGA Tour at the Canadian Open in Toronto – for which he scooped $1.5M (£1.3M) - the Holywood sportsman also aimed a dig at the organisers of the controversial LIV Golf International Series.

Players taking part in the the Saudi backed event at Centurion Golf Club in London, including fellow Northern Ireland golfer Graeme McDowell, have faced a backlash in recent days.

This includes accusations that the tournament is being used for ‘sport-washing’ in an attempt to distract from Saudi Arabia’s human rights record.

Addressing the fallout and his own triumph, McIlroy said: “I had extra motivation of what's going on across the pond. The guy that's spear heading that tour has 20 wins on the PGA TOUR and I was tied with him and I wanted to get one ahead of him. And I did. So that was really cool for me, just a little sense of pride on that one.”

He was referring to Greg Norman, the former Australian professional golfer turned entrepreneur.

Asked about how important the week had been in terms of golf’s future and legacy, he said: “I guess time will tell. It feels really good with all the things that were going on in the world of golf this week.

"For the Canadian Open, a national championship, to have a week like it's had, three of the best players in the world going at it down the stretch, trying to win in front of those crowds and that atmosphere.”

“That's what I talked about last week at Memorial, talking about a proper golf tournament. Like that was just, that's as top notch as you're going to get. It was a pleasure to be a part of and I'll look back on this week and this, especially today, with very, very fond memories.

“In terms of what it means for legacy, I don't know, but I just know it feels really good to win this week of all weeks.”