Rory McIlroy: The Masters might be the public's interest now but I'm fully focused on Zozo Championship

Rory McIlroy claims the upcoming Masters isn't his priority yet as he prepares for this week's Zozo Championship at Sherwood Country Club.

The World No.5 fielded no fewer than eight Masters-related questions in his pre-tournament press conference in California yesterday, even though the event is still three weeks away.

While it's understandable that McIlroy's relationship with Augusta is a particularly popular topic given it's both the final Major of the year and the last event he has to win to complete the career Grand Slam, the man himself insists he isn't looking beyond this week.

The Holywood ace has dropped to his lowest world ranking since March 2019 after finishing tied-21st at last week's CJ Cup and is aiming to rectify a run of results that has seen him finish in the top 10 just twice in the 11 events since lockdown.

"You guys are going to write about Augusta because that's what people want to hear about, right? You're catering to what people want to read," McIlroy told the media on the conference call.

"For me, I'm 100% focused on this week and there's no part of my mind that will be on Augusta when I'm out there playing those 72 holes this week.

"I haven't really been in contention much since coming back from the lockdown. If I could get into contention this week and have a chance to win, I think that would be great for just overall confidence in play and all that."

Golf got another stark reminder of the ongoing pandemic yesterday as Covid-19 reared its head again when former World No.1 Adam Scott became the 15th PGA Tour player to test positive for the virus, withdrawing from this week's event, while current World No.1 Dustin Johnson had already withdrawn after returning a positive result last week.

Forced out: Adam Scott has withdrawn after testing positive for Covid-19

Despite that, PGA Tour officials are proceeding with plans for their first event with fans in attendance at the Houston Open in two weeks' time, something which McIlroy is on board with provided guidelines are followed.

"I think I'm more comfortable with it now than I was, say, back when we were going to play the Memorial in July with fans. I think that was the first one and I think everyone was still a little sceptical about that," said McIlroy, who has been cautious himself given daughter Poppy is less than two-months-old.

"But it's (an issue) down the line if someone gets it, you know? We still need to be careful and protect the communities that we play in as well.

"If local officials there are comfortable with fans on site and the PGA Tour are comfortable in working with local health experts, then I'm all for it.

"I think it's a gradual reintroduction back to having fans again, but I'm certainly more comfortable with it now than I was two or three months ago."

On the European Tour, Clandeboye's Jonathan Caldwell is looking to back up last week's best ever finish at the Italian Open in Brescia when he tees off his first round at Chervo Golf Club at 11.20am alongside Dean Burmester and Aron Zemmer.

Cormac Sharvin (Ardglass) is also in action, getting his tournament under way from the first tee at 8.02am in a grouping with Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez and Julien Quesne.

On the LPGA Tour, Stephanie Meadow (Galgorm Castle) and Leona Maguire (Slieve Russell) are both in action at the LPGA Drive On Championship at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Georgia, teeing off at 1.11pm and 1.22pm.