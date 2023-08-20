Rory McIlroy to begin FedExCup bid three back after falling short at BMW Championship

Rory McIlroy will begin next week’s Tour Championship three shots behind World No.1 Scottie Scheffler after finishing fourth at the penultimate play-off event, the BMW Championship.

The Holywood man ended the week five shots behind playing partner Viktor Hovland at OIympia Fields in Illinois, the Norwegian producing some astounding golf on his back nine to return in just 28 strokes on his way to a nine-under 61 and a two-shot win over overnight leaders Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick.

McIlroy will head to East Lake third in the yearly order of merit standings, meaning he will start the tournament three shots behind Scheffler – whose second-placed finish was still good enough to keep him ahead of Hovland – based on the sliding scale used to determine each player’s starting position.

Under the format, top ranked Scheffler will start at 10-under-par, second-ranked Hovland at eight-under and then McIlroy at seven-under-par, with the winner crowned both Tour Championship and FedExCup champion.

Defending FedExCup champion McIlroy, who is the only player to have won three, is aiming to add a fourth to his resume having also previously won in 2016 and 2019 and would have claimed top spot and the two-shot advantage had he won at the BMW Championship but he had to settle for fourth.

The 34-year-old started the day three shots behind Fitzpatrick – whose brother, Alex, finished second at the ISPS HANDA World Invitational – and Scheffler and was looking to make a final round charge, which looked to be on when he birdied the opening hole.

But he would only manage four birdies – one of which, at the par-five 15th, was an incredibly frustrating one after hitting a remarkable approach from 242 yards to four feet and then missing the eagle putt – and one bogey from there on in a four-under 66 to end the week 12-under-par.

That would not be enough to get it done, particularly with playing partner Hovland on top form, the Norwegian carding seven birdies in an astounding back nine 28 on his way to a stunning course record 61 that saw him post the clubhouse lead at 17-under-par.

While Fitzpatrick was always a little too far back down the stretch, his 66 only good enough for 15-under, Scheffler was still in with a chance as late as the 17th just one shot back, but a three-putt bogey from the former Masters champion ended his hopes and he would match Fitzpatrick to tie him in second.