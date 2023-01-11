Rory McIlroy to feature in Netflix’s PGA Tour documentary Full Swing set to air early next month

Streaming platform Netflix has announced it will stream a fly-on-the-wall documentary on the 2022 PGA Tour season.

The “immersive” eight-part series will feature the ups and down of life on the Tour, including input from World No.1 Rory McIlroy among a host of top golfers.

The series will cover all PGA Tour events and all four majors, with McIlroy enjoying a stellar 2022 season.

After a slow start, McIlroy went on to post top-eight finishes in 13 of his 16 starts since April, including three PGA Tour victories and a FedExCup victory.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Irish golfers Shane Lowry and Séamus Power are also expected to form part of the series.