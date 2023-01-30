Rory McIlroy triumphs over enemy Patrick Reed in Dubai: ‘It’s sweeter than it should be’

Rory McIlroy blanked LIV golfer Patrick Reed earlier in the week

Holywood man Rory McIlroy triumphed over arch-rival Patrick Reed to claim victory in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in a thrilling final round.

It was a sweet victory for Northern Irishman, following the bitter war of words that broke out between the two golfers pre-tournament.

Reflecting on the victory, McIlroy said: “Mentally, today was one of the toughest rounds of my life. It would have been easy to let my emotions get in the way. I had to focus on myself and forget who else was on the leaderboard.

“I showed a lot of mental strength out there. I think that will set me up well for the rest of the year.

“It was a sweeter victory than it really should be or needed to be.

“It’s just a good start to the year. It’s a really good foundation for me to build upon for the rest of the season.”

McIlroy took a three shot lead into the final round, that had been delayed by a day due to heavy rain during the opening two days in Dubai.

However, LIV rebel Reed clawed his way back into contention and even gained the lead as the DP World Tour event reached an exciting conclusion.

But McIlroy prevailed, regaining the lead on the 17th hole.

There was drama on the final hole. While Reed made a birdie, the Ulsterman narrowly avoided the water from the 18th tee. He recovered to sink a sensational putt to secure a birdie of his own, sealing a one-shot victory over Reed.

McIlroy explained: “It’s been a battle all week. I’ve not been at my best, but I think I’ve managed my game well all week and played smart golf.

“Even the second shot on the 18th. I could have gone for the green, but considering I found the water yesterday and last year I decided to just get it up and down. And thankfully that decision paid off.

“I’m ecstatic. There’s tonnes of room for improvement, but it is a great start to the year.”

Earlier in the week, LIV golfer Reed labelled McIlroy an “immature little child” for refusing to acknowledge him on the range. Reed then flicked a Four Aces tee at the County Down man.

The two exchanged views via press conferences, as the tension between the two golfers reached fever pitch. But McIlroy had the last laugh, winning by one shot.