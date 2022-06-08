Rory McIlroy ‘understands’ golfers taking part in Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour, but said decisions taken for money never ‘end up going right way’

Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy said he can “understand” those who have chosen to take part in the controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series but said his stance has been “pretty clear”.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the Holywood golfer said the Saudi-backed tournament was “not something I want to participate in” and claimed any decisions made in life “purely for money” usually don’t “end up going the right way”.

He said he was not “knocking anyone for going”, after fellow Northern Irish golfer Graeme McDowell faced criticism over comments made claiming he was “proud” to take part in the competition.

“I think my stance on it [the tournament] has been pretty clear from the start,” the former world number one said.

“It is not something I want to participate in. I certainly understand the guys that have went.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“I understand what their goals and ambitions are in their life and I am certainly not knocking anyone for going.

“It is their life their decision they can live it the way they want to. For me I want to play on the PGA Tour against the best players in the world.

“I was speaking to a few people yesterday and one of the comments was that any decision you make in your life purely for money usually doesn’t end up going the right way.

“Obviously, money is a deciding factor in a lot of things in this world but if it is purely for money, it never seems to go the way you want it to.”

On Tuesday, Portrush golfer McDowell was left silenced after fielding questions about the human rights record of Saudi Arabia during a press conference for the tournament.

McDowell joined other golfers in front of the media for the Saudi-backed LIV Tour and admitted the tournament has been “incredibly polarising” and defended his participation by claiming golf is a “force for good in the world”.

Commenting on the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi he called it “reprehensible” and suggested Saudi Arabia was using the game of golf as a “way for them to get to where they want to be”.

McDowell is one of the biggest names taking part in the controversial mega-money LIV Golf Invitational Series which begins at Centurion Club in London on Thursday.