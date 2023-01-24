Rory McIlroy uses Dubai practice round to impart wisdom on Holywood pal Tom McKibbin after missed cut agony

Rory McIlroy has revealed he used a Tuesday practice round ahead of this week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic to impart some sage wisdom on fellow Holywood man Tom McKibbin.

The pair were due to play a round in Florida last week before McKibbin received a late invite to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, so they instead linked up at Emirates Golf Club for a 10-hole practice round ahead of one of the DP World Tour’s flagship events in Dubai.

And the World No.1 took the opportunity to pass on some advice to McKibbin, who endured some horrific luck at last week’s event when he missed the cut.

The 20-year-old – who is playing his first season on Europe’s premier circuit after earning promotion from the Challenge Tour last season – missed his first weekend of the season in heartbreaking fashion.

Having played 16 holes of his second round and sitting inside the cut line at Yas Links, organisers suspended play due to darkness, leaving McKibbin to come back and play his final two holes on Saturday morning.

Unfortunately, after parring the 17th, he would find the water on the final hole, leading to a double-bogey seven, and he would miss the cut by one shot.

But McKibbin is back in the field in Dubai this week after getting an invite for the second straight event and McIlroy took the chance to join him for a brief round and give him some helpful tips.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow when something like that happens no matter what level of the game you are playing, but then Tom will learn from that and will be stronger,” McIlroy told Irish Golfer Magazine.

“It’s what I kind of said to him and, besides, he’s moved on. I’m delighted for him to have received an invitation this week.”

McKibbin took a similar approaching, saying: “Last week was last week, so I have another chance this week.

“It’s just nice to be out here not only playing alongside Rory but also playing the tournament for a first time. I was out here many years ago and played a social round after a last-minute cancellation but this week is very different.

“The set-up for the tournament looks great, so I’m looking forward to the week.”

McIlroy is defending his World No.1 ranking this week as Jon Rahm looks to try and overhaul him after winning four of his last six events, including his last two starts on the PGA Tour at last week's American Express and the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions.

While McIlroy tees it up in Dubai, Rahm's bid for a hat-trick comes at his favourite venue of Torrey Pines, site of his US Open victory in 2021 and also his maiden PGA Tour victory in this week's event, the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2017.

"I feel really healthy and I feel really comfortable in my swing," said Rahm who, depending on McIlroy’s result, could top the world rankings with a top-three finish.

"So I'm going to go to Torrey, a place that I'm already very confident at, with very high hopes, knowing that I'm doing all the right things.

"If I can keep hitting it off the tee and my iron game keeps staying at this level I'm going to have a really good chance at that golf course. So I can't help to smile because, again, it's a very, very emotional week every time I go. In a very good way. It's a very special place in my heart.

"So going in very confident and very willing to tee off, very eager. It's a very fun week. It's one of the best courses we play all year. You really have to tough it out there and be the best. So I'm looking forward to have a chance to do that again."