Rory McIlroy vows to keep focus on Genesis Invitational title after tying for the lead ahead of final round

Rory McIlroy is tied for the lead going into the final round at the Genesis Invitational.

The world number one carded a three under par 68 to go into Sunday's fourth round alongside Matt Kuchar and Adam Scott on ten under par.

Chasing his first victory of 2020, McIlroy outlined the eagle-eyed focus that can get the job done.

"I think you just have to worry about yourself, concentrate on what you're doing, do it well, set yourself a target, don't think about anyone else," McIlroy said. "If that's good enough at the end of the day, then great.

"If not, then someone just played better than you and hats off to them, you fly to Mexico (for next week's WGC-Mexico Championship) and tee it up again next week and you try again."

McIlroy will tee off at 6.45pm GMT alongside is two fellow joint leaders on Sunday hoping to win the tournament for the first time.

He made the turn at three under par on Sunday and managed to negotiate the difficult back nine in level par, swapping a birdie on 13 for a drop shot at the next.

"I hit it well all day, especially at the start of the round, but I felt like every time I hit a decent shot I left myself on the wrong side of the hole," he said. "I just kept telling myself to stay patient and I felt like my patience was rewarded with the two birdies on the eighth and the ninth holes."