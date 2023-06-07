Rory McIlroy ‘was unaware’ shock deal with rebel LIV golfers was in the pipeline

The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf have agreed to merge commercial operations under common ownership, the PGA Tour has announced.

And a US professional has suggested Rory McIlroy, the staunchest defender of the PGA Tour against the newly created, Saudi Arabian–backed LIV Tour, found out about the merger on social media.

McIlroy reportedly turned down a $300m deal to join the breakaway which has been heavily criticised over “sportwashing” and human rights concerns due to the finance from the Gulf state. Tiger Woods also turned down multi-millions to leave the PGA Tour.

Fellow Northern Ireland star Graeme McDowell was one to leave the PGA Tour while McIlroy remained the strongest critic, becoming increasingly embroiled in a war of words with LIV star Phil Mickelson.

McIlroy hadn’t commented on the merger last night, the shock announcement coming after a year of unprecedented disruption in the men’s professional game.

And US PGA golfer Sahith Theegala said the deal has caught the world’s top players unaware, including McIlroy.

“Just craziness, I mean I’m sure there’s a reason for it but it’s not going to be a good enough reason for the utter lack of communication,” he said on social media.

“I mean, how are top 10 players in the world finding out on twitter. But I’m biting my tongue til there’s more stuff we hear. No way players are going to be OK with this.”

In announcing the merger PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: “After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love.

“This transformational partnership recognises the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV — including the team golf concept — to create an organisation that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans.”

The announcement will lead to a “mutually-agreed” end to all pending litigation between the various organisations.

An anti-trust lawsuit against the PGA Tour was originally filed last August by 11 golfers before being taken over by LIV Golf. It was due to be heard in 2024.

In April, the DP World Tour won its legal battle against 12 LIV players who committed “serious breaches” of the tour’s code of behaviour by playing in LIV Golf events without permission.

The subsequent increased fines and suspensions prompted Lee Westwood, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson to resign their memberships and become ineligible for the Ryder Cup.

Players could now return to the fold, with the tours pledging to establish a “fair and objective process” for players to re-apply for membership after the end of this season.

Current Open champion Cameron Smith, who fired a stunning final round at St Andrews last July to pip McIlroy to the Claret Jug on the final day, is another set to return to the fold.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) will initially be the exclusive investor in the new entity and have the right of first refusal on any capital to be invested.

The PGA Tour will appoint a majority of the board and hold a majority voting interest in the combined entity, with PIF’s governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan the chairman and Monahan the CEO. DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: “This is a momentous day. We are delighted to be able to not only reignite our relationship with PIF, but also to have the opportunity to build on our current Strategic Alliance partnership with the PGA Tour.

“Together we will be stronger than ever and well positioned to continue to bring the game to all corners of the globe.”

McIlroy is due to play at the Canadian Open this weekend where he will defend the title he won last year, and is likely to face questions on the merger ahead of that event which tees off tomorrow.