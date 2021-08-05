Rory McIlroy well adrift after opening-round struggles at WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational

A week on from just missing out on Olympic bronze, Rory McIlroy was unable to keep that momentum going as he struggled in the opening round of the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

The Holywood man, who missed out on a medal in Tokyo in a play-off, only picked up two birdies in a two-over 72 in his opening round at TPC Southwind in Tennessee, and already trails leader Harris English by ten shots.

The World No.12 birdied his opening hole, the 10th, which suggested he might be in for a good day, but he couldn’t back that up as he strung together seven pars after that.

A bogey at the 18th was his first blemish, and after failing to get out of a bunker from the back of the par-five third — which was a par — he then found more bunker trouble at the par-four sixth which led to a double bogey and then compounded it with a three-putt bogey at the eighth.

The 32-year-old did at least finish with a birdie at the ninth but, while there is no cut for him to worry about, he is a long way off competing for the title.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Caldwell declared himself ‘delighted’ after an eight-under 64 at the Hero Open left him one shot off the first-round lead after the opening day at Fairmont St Andrews.

The 37-year-old’s round, which featured seven birdies, an eagle and just one bogey, was only bettered by Calum Hill’s flawless course-record 63, but the Northern Ireland man was thrilled to get back to somewhere near his best after some average form recently.

“I’m delighted, especially with recent form, it hasn’t been so good,” said Caldwell, who won the Scandinavian Mixed two months ago. “Delighted that a bit of the work I’ve done over the last week or so with my coach at home is paying off. Hopefully I can keep going forward.

“I had the week off after (Sweden) and came straight back out and played Germany. I played okay but didn’t feel it was quite there. Then you’re always looking for something.

“It’s like a pendulum, you go one way with something and you’ve got to get back to where you were. Slowly getting back to where I was from Sweden form.”

Cormac Sharvin is battling to make the cut at one over after a 73, while Tom McKibbin struggled to a 78 in his opening round.

On the PGA EuroPro Tour, Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy made the cut line on the number at the Nokia Masters at five under but that is seven back of William Sheringham going into today’s final round at Manning Heath.

Meanwhile, Ireland’s women will take on England today in a winner-takes-all clash at the Home Internationals at Woodhall Spa in Lincolnshire.

The Irish team, which includes Ulster pair Beth Coulter and Annabel Wilson, defeated Wales 6-3 yesterday and, having beaten Scotland, will face the also-unbeaten English today for the title.

The Ireland senior side are out of the mix after they halved with Scotland, while the boys’ and girls’ team suffered their second defeat, 12.5-8.5 to Scotland.