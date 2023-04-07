Rory McIlroy with work to do as opening round 72 leaves him seven shots off Masters pace

Norway's Viktor Hovland tees off at the seventh hole during the first round of The Masters (Charlie Riedel/AP) — © Charlie Riedel

Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits his tee shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the Masters (Matt Slocum/AP) — © Matt Slocum

Rory McIlroy plays out of the bunker on the par-five 13th at Augusta National on his way to a level-par 72 in the opening round of The Masters — © AP

A frustrating finish to his opening round at Augusta National saw Rory McIlroy's hopes of completing the career Grand Slam this year dwindle as he began his Masters charge with a level-par 72 on Thursday.

The Holywood man had battled through inconsistency for his entire round, hanging around one-over for the majority of the day, before rattling in birdies at the 15th and 16th to give himself a potentially positive round to take into Friday.

However, a late bogey at the par-four 17th after a wayward drive led to him finishing the day where he began and seven shots off the lead trio of Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka, all of whom signed for seven-under 65s at Augusta to hold a two-shot lead over Cameron Young and Jason Day.

It has been well established that players traditionally struggle to win from a long way back at Augusta, with the last player to win who wasn't inside the top-12 after day one being Tiger Woods in 2005, a record McIlroy will have to change to be donning the Green Jacket on Sunday as he is currently in a share of 37th.

And he will be annoyed at how he couldn't capitalise on the momentum of picking up two late shots in his round, which had given a much more encouraging view to the leaderboard, and instead he will need an impressive second round to work his way into contention.

McIlroy had started promisingly with a birdie at the par-five second after hitting the green in two, but a flubbed chip at the par-four third led to a bogey and he would follow that up with a disastrous double at the par-four seventh when he flew the green, chipped back into a bunker and failed to make up-and-down, missing from four-feet for bogey.

He did fight back with birdies at the par-five eighth and par-four 10th – which was really gaining one against the field – to get back to level-par but a three-putt from 96-feet led to a bogey at the par-four 11th and dropped him back to one-over.

It looked like his round was going to end frustratingly when he failed to birdie the par-five 13th, pulling his approach into the greenside bunker and flubbing another out, but he played a masterful up-and-down for birdie at the par-five 15th and then dialled in an iron close on the par-three 16th for another to get to one-under.

But his finish was poor, a pulled drive off the 17th tee meaning all he could do was find the front bunker, and although the recovery shot from the sand was decent, the short putt stayed above ground and led to a closing bogey and a 72.

It speaks volumes as to how much McIlroy has struggled on Thursdays at Augusta that this is his lowest opening round since 2018 but he will know he needs much better on Friday to give himself a chance over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Rahm shot the lowest opening round at the Masters by a player who double-bogeyed their opening hole, the Spaniard bouncing back from a four-putt six at the par-four first to surge into a share of the lead by tying then clubhouse leader Hovland.

The Norwegian had set the pace with a blistering bogey-free round that was sparked by an eagle at the par-five second and was matched by Rahm and then by Koepka, who is leading the LIV charge after eight birdies and one bogey.

The four-time Major champion was dogged by a rules controversy when Northern Irish caddy Ricky Elliott was apparently spotted passing on advice to playing partner Gary Woodland's caddy on the par-five 15th, however an investigation by Augusta officials cleared the pair of any wrongdoing.

Their lead is two over Young and the bogey-free Day, with Offaly's former Open champion Shane Lowry among a seven-strong group tied for sixth at four-under-par after an impressive opening 68 alongside World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and the impressive amateur Sam Bennett, with Xander Schauffele, Adam Scott and Woodland also at that mark.

Indeed, it is a stacked leaderboard after day one at Augusta with 14 Major winners inside the top-25 at the close of play as the likes of Justin Rose, Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley, Justin Thomas, Cameron Smith and Matthew Fitzpatrick are all at three-under after 69s.

It was a memorable day for Malone amateur Matthew McClean, who led the tournament outright on his Masters debut after birdieing his opening hole and adding another to reach two-under-par after four, but he would card two double-bogeys and four more bogeys to sign for a five-over 77.

The 29-year-old optometrist, who qualified by winning last year's US Mid-Amateur Championship, knows he will have to go low in Friday's second round if he is to make the cut, which is likely to fall around two-over-par.

Due to inclement weather predicted for Friday afternoon in Augusta, all of the second round tee times have been moved forward by half an hour, meaning McIlroy will now tee off at 3.12pm UK time, with McClean off at 3:48pm.