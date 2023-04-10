Rory McIlroy withdraws from the RBC Heritage – a designated PGA Tour event

The move is sure to raise eyebrows as the competition is a designated PGA Tour event and comes on the back of his poor performance at the Masters.

McIlroy was the favourite to end his nine-year Major drought and complete the career grand slam.

But after rounds of 72 and 77 saw him miss the cut by two strokes, the four-time Major champion would have faced more media scrutiny at this week’s $20million RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.