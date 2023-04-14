Rory McIlroy’s ‘ironic’ decision to skip Heritage cost him $3million – and fellow PGA Tour stars want questions answered

Rory McIlroy’s decision to skip this week’s RBC Heritage has cost him a whopping $3million and his fellow stars hope the PGA Tour comes clean on the nature of the fine.

This week’s $20million event at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island is one of 12 designated events all top players must play to receive their cash from the Player Impact Programme (PIP).

McIlroy, who missed the cut by two strokes in the Masters last week, finished second to Tiger Woods in the PIP list last year.

He received 75 pc of the $12million straight after the Tournament of Champions but top players — defined as the top 23 from the PIP list — can skip just one of the designated events and McIlroy had already skipped January’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

By deciding not to play this week, McIlroy loses the remaining 25 pc of his PIP money — a cool $3million he would have received for playing the remaining designated events, the final three majors of the year and the three playoff events, if he qualified.

He was also obliged to play three non-designated events and take part in a golf clinic or dinner with a sponsor on behalf of the PGA Tour.

McIlroy was a huge mover behind these changes but the rules will change for 2024 when players will not have to participate in a minimum number of designated events, which will be reduced to eight outside of the majors, The Players Championship and the playoffs.

According to SI.com, McIlroy’s $3million fine got the attention of fellow pros Rickie Fowler and Xander Schuaffele, who hope to hear from the exact details from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

“I feel like Rory was leading the charge on the changes that have been made and he helped make the rules,” said Joel Dahmen, who was just two shots behind leader Viktor Hovland after an opening 66 in the RBC Heritage.

“He knew what the rules were. So, he knew what was coming. He also has so much money, he doesn't care about $3 million.”

Schauffele found McIlroy’s absence from Harbour Town ironic considering his role in setting the new rules.

“Rules are the rules,” Schauffele told Sports Illustrated. “So, I mean, for the most part, a lot of what he wanted is what's happening. And the irony is that he's not here.”

As the PGA Tour does not reveal fines or suspensions, it is unknown if McIlroy’s $3million hit is the biggest handed down to a player.

“It doesn't matter who you are, that's a ton of money,” Justin Thomas told SI.com. “All of us knew going into the year what the situation was and what we had to do to get extra X or Y and for him Y is a lot in this situation, finishing second (in the PIP).

“So, it wasn't a surprise to him or any of us, it just was kind of where he ended up in the rankings and not playing this week is I guess a consequence.”

Schauffele hopes PGA Tour commissioner Monahan explains McIlroy’s situation to the membership.

“It's a lot of money,” Schauffele said. “It’s a big deal. A lot of people want to know what's going on.”

Rickie Fowler agreed transparency was important.

“I think that's a big thing that's been talked about for the last year, is having more transparency and just good communication between players the tour,” Fowler said.

“I think that includes you (the media) as well. And ultimately, the more transparency and the more everyone's on the same page, the better.”