Rory wins Wells Fargo Championship but not everyone was happy

Immediately after his win, Rory made a beeline for wife Erica and baby Poppy. However, the eight-month-old appeared far from happy and needed some comfort from her mum and her Sophie giraffe.
Rory said it was a "long time" since his last win in 2019.
Life has changed a lot for me, as a dad, winning on mother's day (in the US) thinking of Erica, thinking of my mum back home.
"It just feels awesome.
"This is one of my favourite places in the world, and to break the drought and to win ... yeah, it's awesome."