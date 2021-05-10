Rory wins Wells Fargo Championship but not everyone was happy

Baby Poppy broke hearts crying her lamps out at dad's victory

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with his wife Erica and daughter Poppy after winning during the final round of the 2021 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club on May 09, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It was a momentous occasion and one which brought a tear to the eye of many a sport fan - and one little baby.

While emotions were high after Rory McIlroy's first win in 18 months at the Wells Fargo Championship, one little baby appeared not too pleased.

Immediately after his win, Rory made a beeline for wife Erica and baby Poppy. However, the eight-month-old appeared far from happy and needed some comfort from her mum and her Sophie giraffe.

Rory said it was a "long time" since his last win in 2019.

Life has changed a lot for me, as a dad, winning on mother's day (in the US) thinking of Erica, thinking of my mum back home.

"It just feels awesome.

"This is one of my favourite places in the world, and to break the drought and to win ... yeah, it's awesome."