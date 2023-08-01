Royal County Down confirmed as host of Irish Open in 2024

Royal County Down has been confirmed as the host venue of the 2024 Horizon Irish Open after speculation that the tournament was due to return north of the border.

The club is set to host the event for the first time since 2015 when Denmark’s Søren Kjeldsen defeated Eddie Pepperell and Bernd Wiesberger in a Play-Off to win the title.

DP World Tour championship director Paul Gillmon confirmed recently that the tour were exploring options of bringing the tournament back to Northern Ireland and so it has proved.

The Irish Open has not been hosted in Northern Ireland since Galgorm held the event during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, with Royal Portrush also hosting in 2012 and Portstewart in 2017.

The €6million (£5.14million) event will be staged this year at The K Club from September 7-10 as part of a six-year deal with the DP World Tour that will see it hosted on the Palmer North course in 2025 and 2027 as well.

European Ryder Cup stars Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton are already confirmed in the field alongside Pádraig Harrington, Tom McKibbin and Séamus Power, with more European Ryder Cup players expected to feature.

It is hoped that a similar field will head to Royal County Down next year, a course which received extremely positive reviews from players when it last hosted and is consistently ranked among the best courses in the world.

Not only will next year’s tournament be the first time in four years that the tournament has been hosted in Northern Ireland, it will be the first time in five years it will have been played on a links course, with Lahinch in 2019 the last time it was hosted on a similar layout.

An exact date for the tournament has not been confirmed yet, with this year’s Irish Open switching from its usual July slot in the schedule to September, however it is not clear if that will be a permanent or temporary move.

The change to September was aimed to try and encourage a stronger field given it comes after the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup Play-Offs have concluded and is only a couple of weeks before the DP World Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

However, given that players like to build up to The Open, which is played in mid-July, by playing on links courses, the Tour may restore the Irish Open to its July date to try and capitalise on those travelling over early for their Major preparation.