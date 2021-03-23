Royal Portrush set to be confirmed as host of 2025 Open Championship

After impressing on its return to the rotation in 2019, Royal Portrush is believed to be the front-runner to host The Open Championship in 2025.

The Co Antrim links received unanimous acclaim for its hosting of the Major two years ago, which was won by Offaly’s Shane Lowry, and could be awarded the event again only six years after staging it previously.

While it is understood a formal agreement between the R&A and Royal Portrush has not yet been reached to host the tournament on the Dunluce Links for the third time in the club’s history, talks behind the scenes are believed to be progressing well.

The 2019 Open was a sell-out, bringing 237,500 fans from around the world to the Dunluce Links and generating roughly £100m in revenue for the Northern Ireland economy.

While the success of The Open at Royal Portrush both from a golfing and logistical perspective will have delighted the R&A — who determine where their flagship event will be played — it is believed its financial success was a big driver for the sport’s governing body to want to bring it back to our shores quickly.

It is also believed that the R&A were always keen to host two Opens in Northern Ireland within a decade of each other, however this would still be still quick by the governing body’s standards for the event.

Venues for the tournament are already assigned up to 2024 — Royal St George’s host this year, followed by St Andrew’s (2022), Royal Liverpool (2023) and Royal Troon (2024) — but hosting in 2025 would mean Portrush would be inserted back in the rotation as quickly as possible.

Any potential announcement is not expected until after this year’s Open, with the R&A putting all its focus on making sure the event goes ahead at Royal St George’s after being cancelled last year due to Covid-19.

Once this year’s tournament has been played, however, it is expected that the R&A will make an announcement on the 2025 venue, with Royal Portrush the lead contender. However, the club remained tight-lipped.

A spokesperson for Royal Portrush said: “As one of the clubs which hosts The Open, we are in regular contact with the R&A to keep officials updated in regard to the Dunluce Links and activities undertaken by the club.”

Should Portrush indeed be confirmed as the 2025 host, it would mean that the Co Antrim links would have been the venue for the event twice since three other courses on the rotation last staged the tournament.

Turnberry in Scotland has not hosted the event since 2009 and is not currently under consideration due to it being owned by former US president Donald Trump, while Royal Lytham & St Anne’s and Muirfield haven’t hosted an Open since 2012 and 2013 respectively despite being on the rotation.

Having The Open fairly regularly in Northern Ireland would also help the R&A break runs of successive tournaments in either England or Scotland, giving them added flexibility with their scheduling for future years.

Meanwhile, on the European Tour, Jonathan Caldwell and Cormac Sharvin are both one shot off the lead after the opening round of the Kenya Savannah Classic at Karen Country Club.

The pair both fired six-under 65s on the first day of the tournament in Nairobi — which is being played from Tuesday to Friday — to sit one back of a four-way tie at the top, which includes last week’s winner Justin Harding.

The South African sits alongside Alejandro Canizares, Joost Luiten and Clement Sordet after a seven-under 64 in his first round, just two days after winning the Magical Kenya Open at the same venue.

Elsewhere, Rory McIlroy will be the first man to tee off at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin, Texas this afternoon when he faces match play expert Ian Poulter in his first group match at 2.30pm UK time.

The World No.11 — who has started working with world-renowned swing coach Pete Cowen — is also scheduled to face Lanto Griffin and Masters runner-up Cameron Smith, with only the top player in the group progressing to the knockouts.