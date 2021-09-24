Ryder Cup Day One LIVE: USA dominate first two sessions to take early advantage in Wisconsin
Conor Breslin
Padraig Harrington has turned to his Irish pairing of Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry for the afternoon fourballs at the Ryder Cup after the USA dominated the morning foursomes.
McIlroy and Ian Poulter were beaten by Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in a one-sided match as the hosts won three of the four matches to take an early 3-1 lead, but Harrington will hope his side can fight back in the afternoon.
How will Europe do? Follow our LIVE blog below!