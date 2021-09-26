Ryder Cup final day: Updates as Rory McIlroy beats Xander Schauffele with Europe trailing USA
USA lead Europe 11-5 heading into the final day of the 2021 Ryder Cup.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy takes on Xander Schauffele in the first of 12 singles matches, with Ireland's Shane Lowry going up against Patrick Cantlay.
Ryder Cup singles matches:
Xander Schauffele (USA) vs Rory McIlroy (EUR)
Patrick Cantlay (USA) vs Shane Lowry (EUR)
Scottie Scheffler (USA) vs Jon Rahm (EUR)
Bryson DeChambeau (USA) vs Sergio Garcia (EUR)
Collin Morikawa (USA) vs Viktor Hovland (EUR)
Dustin Johnson (USA) vs Paul Casey (EUR)
Brooks Koepka (USA) vs Bernd Wiesberger (EUR)
Tony Finau (USA) vs Ian Poulter (EUR)
Justin Thomas (USA) vs Tyrrell Hatton (EUR)
Harris English (USA) vs Lee Westwood (EUR)
Jordan Spieth (USA) vs Tommy Fleetwood (EUR)
Daniel Berger (USA) v Matt Fitzpatrick (EUR)