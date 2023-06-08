‘Sacrificial lamb’ Rory McIlroy gets back to work as defence of Canadian Open title begins

Rory McIlroy admitted that his pre-tournament press conference was the most uncomfortable he’s felt in a year after opening his Canadian Open title defence with a one-under 71 at Oakdale Golf and Country Club.

The World No.3 claimed he felt like a “sacrificial lamb” when addressing the media on Wednesday following the stunning news that the PGA Tour and Saudi Public Investment Fund would join together to create a new entity to oversee all three major golf tours.

McIlroy managed to put aside those off-course distractions to begin his bid to win three consecutive titles in Canada — but at three different venues having won at Hamilton in 2019 and St George’s last year — in topsy-turvy fashion, carding five birdies and four bogeys on day one to sit four shots off the early lead, but conceded his media briefing on Wednesday left its mark.

“The most uncomfortable I’ve felt in the last 12 months was my press conference (on Wednesday),” conceded the Holywood man, who has been the PGA Tour’s most vocal advocate in the battle with LIV Golf.

Accordingly, McIlroy opted not to make any in-round conversation with playing partner Justin Rose, and it led to a wild first round performance from the defending champion in Toronto.

A birdie at his opening hole, the 10th, was followed by a bogey at the par-five 12th, although he would turn in two-under after birdies at the par-four 16th — his putt rolling in from 20-feet — and the par-five 18th.

McIlroy would struggle more on his inward nine, however, as bogeys came at the first and fourth holes, although he would manage to get back under-par when he rolled in a 16-foot birdie putt at the par-four fifth.

Another rare par-five bogey at the seventh looked to have him ending the day at level-par, but McIlroy would end the day under-par after a closing birdie at the par-three ninth, draining an eight-footer for the two and leaving him content with his performance.

“It was good,” said the 34-year-old, who hit just six fairways and 11 greens in regulation.

“Rosie and I said, ‘All right, no chatting until lunch so that we can actually concentrate on what we’re doing out there’. We started to get in a conversation walking down the first and we’re like, ‘No, let’s stop this. Let’s just focus on our golf and we’ll say what we want to say when we get inside.’

“So it was nice to play a round of golf and focus on something else for those five hours we were out there.

“I certainly hit a few loose shots and got myself out of position and the golf course does start to get quite tricky from there. So need to do a better job of just putting my ball in play off the tee.”

England’s Aaron Rai was among the early leaders at Oakdale, the Englishman signing for nine birdies — six of which came on his back nine — on his way to a five-under 67 that tied him at the top with home favourite Corey Conners, Justin Lower and Chesson Hadley after the early wave of starters.

Conners, who grew up just a couple of hours from Oakdale and who was in the mix at the US PGA Championship a few weeks ago, notched five birdies in a bogey-free effort on the opening day, while Lower finished birdie-eagle to join him, Rai and Hadley at the top.