Sebastien Soderberg withdrawn from Irish Open after contact tests positive for Covid-19

Swedish golfer Sebastien Soderberg has been withdrawn from the Irish Open ahead of the second round after being notified of a contact who has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

Soderberg, winner of last year's European Masters, played in Thursday's opening round alongside Holywood amateur Tom McKibbin and Australian Scott Hend, who will complete their second round as a two-ball.

It was on Thursday evening that Soderberg was notified of the contact.

Soderberg tested negative for the virus at Galgorm but the European Tour confirmed he has been withdrawn 'as a precaution following consultation with Public Health authorities in Northern Ireland'.

"In accordance with public health guidelines, Sebastian will self-isolate for a total of 14 days and will be supported throughout that period by European Tour medical and event staff," continued a Tour statement.

Soderberg had shot a four over par opening round 74 at Galgorm.

His last European Tour outing was at the Portugal Masters in Vilamoura two weeks ago.

Friday's second round got under way only after a 90-minute frost delay at the County Antrim course.