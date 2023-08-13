Service for NI golfing legend Norman Drew to be held next Monday

The Belfast man once represented Britain and Ireland, collecting a series of honours

A service of thanksgiving for “formidable Ulster golfer” Norman Drew will take place next week.

The Belfast man passed away on Sunday aged 91.

Drew represented Britain and Ireland at The Kittansett Club in Massachusetts in 1953.

Later he became the first player from this side of the pond to complete the trio of Walker Cup, Ryder Cup and Canada Cup (World Cup) honours.

A service of thanksgiving will take place at noon next Monday in the Heyn Hall, St Mark's Church, Dundela.

Bangor Golf Club said: “Norman was a massive part of Bangor Golf Club and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Shandon Park Golf Club said Mr Drew had been “highly respected”.

"Condolences to the family of Norman Drew, formidable Ulster golfer and highly respected Bangor Golf Club member, from the Captain, Council and members of Shandon Park Gold Club and from the wider Northern Ireland golfing community,” they said.

BBC sports presenter Stephen Watson said he was “sorry to hear of the passing of one of Northern Ireland’s finest ever golfers”.

Mr Drew’s amateur successes were comparable to those of Pádraig Harrington.

His biggest cheques came in 1959 when he earned £500 as winner of the Yorkshire Evening News Tournament at Sand Moor and as runner-up to Christy O’Connor in the Dunlop Masters at Portmarnock.

The Yorkshire success was especially impressive for his four-stroke winning margin over Peter Thomson, Peter Alliss and Harold Henning, who were tied for second.