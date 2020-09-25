Shane Lowry bemoans 'comedy of errors' in Irish Open round one and backs Galgorm to hold its own

Shane Lowry needs a big improvement to make it through to the weekend at Galgorm.

Shane Lowry knows he needs a big second round performance to make it through to the weekend at the Irish Open after a 'comedy of errors' in the opening round.

The reigning Open champion only arrived in County Antrim on Wednesday after flying in from last week's US Open but said he 'felt great' ahead of what turned into a five over par opening round.

It leaves him two shots off the cut-mark ahead of today's second round, which he begins at 2.30pm after a 90-minute frost delay.

There was an unthinkable total of eight drop-shots in Lowry's first professional competitive round at Galgorm, tempered only slightly by three birdies including a particularly helpful four at the par five 18th.

"It was like a comedy of errors out there, I made some really bad decisions and executed my shots really badly," he said afterwards, offering no excuses. "I really struggled on the greens. It is what it is and I can’t do anything about it. I have to go out there and fight tomorrow and try and make the cut.

"I pretty much did everything really badly today, from course management to decision making to actually pulling off the shots.

"It's nice to birdie the last, and if I can go out a shoot a few under tomorrow, hopefully be here for the weekend and hopefully a couple more decent scores. First and foremost my goal tomorrow will be to make the weekend."

Before Thursday's opening round, there had been fears the field would rip the course apart but, with the less than pleasurable experience under his belt, Lowry is now backing Galgorm to hold its own all weekend.

"If it’s going to be this temperature all weekend, this golf course isn’t easy and I think single digits might win the tournament but we’ll see how it goes," he said.

"It's great to here and it's great to be back playing the Irish Open. I said it yesterday, I'll always come back, I'll always play and support the event. It's just disappointing shooting the score that I did. Everybody who knows me knows that I want to do well in this event. It's just very disappointing today."