Shane Lowry can do a ‘Leona Maguire’ and help Europe to Ryder Cup glory, says Paul McGinley

Paul McGinley believes Shane Lowry could be the perfect player to back up Europe’s big guns as they bid to overcome massive odds and retain the Ryder Cup next week.

The USA are the hot favourites to win at Whistling Straits as they boast a young, big-hitting team featuring eight of the world’s top 10.

But while winning 2014 skipper McGinley knows that Justin Rose’s absence is a blow, Pádraig Harrington needs someone to help his big guns, and Lowry could be the man.

“The bottom line is that winning Ryder Cups generally comes down to the top players having great weeks,” McGinley said. “And our top players at this moment are Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Paul Casey. Those are the four guys you are looking to.

“Certainly, three of those four will play all five sessions and to get a big haul from those guys over the week is going to be the key to whether we win the Ryder Cup or not.

“That’s what it boils down to. Somebody going out and grabbing four and a half points like Leona Maguire did in the Solheim Cup, where a couple of other players also won three points.

“You need two or three players on the team getting the points and sometimes it’s a rookie, as we saw with Leona. That’s going to be the key to it, and maybe it’s going to be Shane.”

Harrington admitted his friendship with Lowry made it harder to hand him a wildcard on Sunday after Bernd Wiesberger knocked the Offaly man out of the nine automatic spots at the BMW PGA at Wentworth.

“Everybody says, ‘You’re going to pick Shane, you’re going to pick Shane’, and if anything, that pushed it away from me. I’m terrible like that,” Harrington said. “It actually made it harder for Shane to get in the team. I had to keep checking with the vice-captains. You know, I’m not biased here. This is right. Don’t let me be distracted here because Shane is my friend.

“It was with the support of the vice-captains I was able to give him the nod, and I was thrilled with that.

“There’s downsides to this job, having to tell the guys that weren’t getting the picks, but having to tell Shane that he got the pick was a big thrill of mine that he is a friend of mine and knowing that it was the right thing to do, it wasn’t me being unconsciously biased.”

Rose won four points out of five for McGinley at Gleneagles in 2014, but while his absence is a blow, Europe still has experience in spades.

“There is no doubt Rose would have made the team stronger with the form he has found now,” McGinley said. “He’s a brilliant Ryder Cup player with a phenomenal record, so it’s a miss not to have him in the team.

“But the qualifying process is what it is and it has churned out 12 players who are full of experience. We could do with a bit more form in the team, but Ryder Cups are not won on form alone and they are not won on paper.”

McGinley is painfully aware of the strength of the US team, but he points to European experience in the heat of battle and the possibility of cool, blustery conditions beside Lake Michigan as factors that favour Harrington.

“We are under no illusions,” he said. “This is probably the Ryder Cup where Europe has been the biggest outsider in the last number of years, even away from home, because the Americans are so strong.

“They are young and vibrant, and there is a changing of the guard, and they don’t have the weight on their shoulders of having lost many Ryder Cups between them.

“But what’s in our favour is we have a very experienced team who won’t get unnerved playing away from home against a 99.9pc US crowd.

“We have two or three of the very top players in the world now with Jon Rahm, the world No 1, and the big thing is the golf course.

“Of all the courses we could play, this should suit us with a 20 or 30 mph wind and the potential for rain and cooler conditions in the morning,” concluded McGinley.