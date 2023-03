Missed putt: Rory McIlroy reacts on the sixth green but recovered to finish with a 68 at the US PGA for a total of 278. Credit: Getty Images

Shane Lowry might not have set the world on fire at the US PGA at Southern Hills but, just like pal Rory McIlroy, he knows he just has to remain patient and keep playing the golf he’s playing to have more chances to add to this major haul.