Shane Lowry ‘grateful’ for Ryder Cup pick as Swedish rising star also gets European slot

Shane Lowry admitted he was “grateful” to captain Luke Donald for his Ryder Cup wild card and insisted he’ll do everything to “create more memories” and win back the trophy.

The Offaly man was named alongside Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Justin Rose and rookies Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark and Sunday’s Omega European Masters winner Ludvig Aberg of Sweden as the men to join automatic qualifiers Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton and Matt Fitzpatrick on the plane to Rome.

Donald described Shane Lowry as “made for the big occasions” as he handed the Clara man his fourth pick after Fleetwood, Straka and Rose.

It’s a second successive pick for the world No.37 who was also a wild card for Pádraig Harrington in that painful 19-9 defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021.

“I’m obviously incredibly proud, grateful. All of the above. Very excited for Rome. The last one hurt a little bit. And, you know, I’m excited for a home Ryder Cup. And like I said, very grateful that Luke’s given me the opportunity to go there and show what I can do again,” said Lowry.

Lowry got one win from his three matches at Whistling Straits, where he partnered Hatton to a one-up victory over Tony Finau and Harris English in the Saturday foursomes, fist-pumping wildly after he holed the winning putt on the 18th.

Donald said: “He’s won an Open Championship, WGCs, won at Wentworth, the list goes on and on. For those big occasions against the best players, he turns up in those moments.”

Lowry loves team sports, and while he was disappointed to lose 4&3 to Finau and English in the Friday afternoon fourballs alongside McIlroy on his debut and then lose 4&2 to Patrick Cantlay in Sunday’s singles, he was one of the most passionate members of the team.

“Obviously, we don’t get to do it that often in golf, but I grew up in a family of team sports, and it’s what I love. The experience I had in Whistling Straits, even though we got beaten quite heavily, was something I’ll remember forever.

“A lot of my big, big goals this year were getting to Rome and trying to win the Ryder Cup back, and everything over these next few weeks is going to be put into doing that, and hopefully, we can come out on top.”

Meanwhile, Aberg – a 23-year-old Swede – has made the quickest transition from the amateur ranks to the Ryder Cup in the contest’s history, eclipsing the previous record set by Sergio Garcia, who made his debut in 1999 after turning professional following April’s Masters.

Donald said: “We obviously knew what he was doing in the college scene. You look at what he did in those four years and the only comparables really were Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm. He is that good.

“I played with him in Detroit and was blown away by his game. He continued to impress and I challenged him to come over to Europe and play a couple (of events).

“He was fifth (tied fourth) in the Czech Masters and you know what he did yesterday. It was like a walk in the park for him and for someone that is so inexperienced it was just so, so impressive.

“I really do have a lot of faith and belief in Ludvig. He is a generational player, he’s going to be around a long time and he’s going to do amazing things.

“If he wasn’t going to play this one he was going to play the next eight Ryder Cups, that’s how good I think he is.

“He proved it on Sunday, he’s a cool customer too. The statistics show he would be the number one driver this year, ahead of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.”

The matchplay tournament begins on Friday, September 29 and in the singles round on Sunday, October 1.