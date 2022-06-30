Shane Lowry happy to be a hit on and off the course as he prepares for an assault on the Irish Open

Shane Lowry knows he’s the star attraction at Mount Juliet this week for the Horizon Irish Open. That’s not arrogance, that’s fact.

Séamus Power, who has been drawn alongside him for the first two rounds, will generate a lot of attention as the rising star of Irish golf. Newly crowned US Senior Open champion Pádraig Harrington will too.

But Royal Portrush conqueror Lowry is the highest-ranked player in the field at 24th in the world and is the Irish Open darling after his improbable win as an amateur at Baltray in 2009. The majority of the crowd in Co Kilkenny will clamour at the 10th tee at 8am today to watch him.

“There’s no point shying away, I’m one of the highest ranked players in the field, one of the top Irish players, one of the players that people really want to do well. There’s expectation there,” says the 35-year-old.

“When I come off the back of the ninth green, there are lots of kids there waiting for me, the last thing I’m going to do is walk past them just because I want to protect myself or play well.

“I kind of have to do a bit of both where obviously I want to play well when it comes to Thursday at eight o’clock, I’m standing on the 10th tee, I’m going to be in game mode.

“All around that, I’m just going to be myself and be as good as I can with everyone and just give people what they want. Because I think that’s just nice. When I was a kid coming to the Irish Open, that’s what I wanted. So it’s nice to be able to do that.”

The hope, of course, is that it will be a local winner of the event following in the footsteps of Harrington, Lowry and, most recently, Rory McIlroy. It could even be someone from north of the border, with Jonathan Caldwell, Cormac Sharvin and amateur Colm Campbell all in action.

For his part, Lowry hopes it will be him lifting the trophy for a second time on Sunday.

“I’d love myself to be the Irishman to do well. I think it would be great if Séamus or Pádraig, or even anybody, we were all up there on Sunday afternoon, and one of us won it,” he added.

“It would be great for the tournament and it’d be great for golf if that was the case.”

Meanwhile, DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley says he “emphatically” disagrees with claims that the circuit is now a feeder tour for the PGA Tour.

The two tours signed a 13-year extension to their expanded Strategic Alliance on Tuesday to combat the growing threat of LIV Golf, which will see the PGA Tour increase their stake in European Tour Productions from 15 to 40 percent, as well as enhance prize funds on the DP World Tour.

DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley

One other thing that came out of the new deal was that the top-10 not already exempt on the DP World Tour money list at the end of each season will be given a PGA Tour card for the following year, which led to accusations that the European circuit now simply exists as a way for players to make the step up to the USA.

“I would emphatically disagree with ever being called a feeder tour,” hit back Pelley, who is at Mount Juliet this week.

“A feeder tour, for me, is where the only purpose is to get to the next level. And that is the Challenge Tour — their only aspiration is to get to the DP World Tour. Korn Ferry is a feeder tour, the desire to get to the PGA Tour.

“That’s not what we are. This is one component of our business, which is a pathway.

“When you look at it, we’re going to have 80,000 people at the Horizon Irish Open. When you look at what transpired at the 16th in Sweden a couple of weeks ago with Henrik Stenson and him making that birdie putt — that’s not a feeder tour.

“We’re a dynamic, vibrant, independent tour. A global tour of international relevance.

“Yes, we have a pathway for players to move to the PGA Tour, and I’ve seen that over the last seven years that that’s the aspiration for some. But I don’t categorise ourselves as a feeder tour.

“For anyone to do that, in my opinion, I think they’re not seeing the bigger picture of what the DP World Tour is.”