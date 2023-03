NI Open ace Galbraith expects Offaly man to be in the thick of title push

Jetting in: Shane Lowry will compete in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open after featuring at the US Open last week

Shane Lowry has just the game to triumph at next week's Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Galgorm Castle, according to an Ulsterman who has the same coach as the man who made history by winning the Open at Royal Portrush.