Shane Lowry: I struggled all week and I'm gutted to miss Irish Open cut

Open king is gutted by early exit, with Harrington following suit

By the end of day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, it probably didn't matter that fans weren't able to see the action unfolding at Galgorm Castle - the players were barely able to either.

In the darkness, there was a mad scramble to finish second rounds last night and avoid an early start today, players piling on top of each other to hit off tees, practically running to the ball on the fairway and then spending as little time as possible before playing their next shot.

Down the par-five 18th, players would hit into the green, then stand aside to let the group behind follow them in before putting out. At one point, four groups were at various points on the hole, all the while the visibility fading to where you could barely see the ball on the ground let alone a flag in the distance.

Read more Rai aiming to keep cool head as he takes narrow lead into weekend at Irish Open

The carnage was caused by yesterday morning's 90-minute delay due to fog rolling in over Ballymena and, with every second round tee time pushed back an hour and a half as a result, it was a race against time for players simply to complete their day.

The unintended consequence was the mad dash down the final hole, which still wasn't enough to prevent 27 players from needing to come back and finish their rounds at 8.15am this morning before the third round gets under way in the afternoon - Clandeboye's Jonathan Caldwell, who is two over par, and the continually impressive James Sugrue, at level par, among them.

It also wasn't enough to prevent Shane Lowry from bowing out of the week early.

Already playing catch-up after a 75 on Thursday, Lowry needed an eagle down the last to at least stand a chance of making the weekend, but when his chip shot missed left - and he then missed the subsequent birdie putt - his race was run. At seven over for the two rounds, he won't be playing today and tomorrow.

"I struggled this week, the distance control, how short the ball was going in this cold. I just really struggled. I'm very disappointed to be going home and I hate missing the cut at the Irish Open and I want to be here for the weekend," said a bitterly disappointed Lowry.

"It's not great for the tournament that myself and Padraig (Harrington) are going home. That's disappointing for everyone involved. But I came up here and gave it my best shot and I did what I did."

Lowry played much better in round two than he did on Thursday, striking it better in recording a two-over 72, but the damage was done by a three-putt on the 10th from just 4ft that yielded a bogey, and he never recovered.

The Open champion cancelled another bogey at 13 with a birdie at the 14th but, despite jogging down the 18th in the dark, his race had already been run by that stage. When the chip on the final hole didn't drop - he mightn't have been able to see if it had done anyway - it was game over.

Amazingly, Lowry's sprint finish was only the last twist on a day of high drama at Galgorm. Indeed, by 10am alone yesterday, there had already been that 90-minute delay and a player withdrawing due to a positive coronavirus test, not to mention a continuation of the maelstrom-like conditions.

Indeed, by the time Lowry was holing out for a par on the final green, Sebastian Soderberg's Covid-19-related withdrawal - the Swede himself tested negative but was in close contact with someone who tested positive and withdrew as a precaution - was no more than a footnote on another day where you didn't really know where to turn.

Strictly speaking we don't even know for sure who the leader is given Aaron Rai's five-under-par mark could be matched by any one of Maverick Antcliff, Jordan Smith or Toby Tree, all of whom are lying three under and are among those with outstanding holes to be completed today.

And while Lowry's night-time adventure will be the memory that lasts from yesterday, Padraig Harrington supplied plenty of emotion in his rollercoaster five-over 75 earlier in the day.

The three-time Major champion, who should have been taking charge of the first two sessions at the Ryder Cup at Wisconsin yesterday but for the coronavirus, started the day at three over and, similarly to Lowry, came unstuck when he three-putted from 5ft at the eighth for a bogey.

Three consecutive dropped shots then followed at 11, 12 and 13, and another at 16, and despite a birdie coming at the 17th when a putt from off the green dropped, it was all cruelly taken away again when Harrington made a mess of the 18th and watched in agony as his putt did a 180 round the hole and stayed out. Bogey. Six over. Probably one shot too many to make the cut.

"I played a lot better, didn't take my chances early on and then got some swirling winds and didn't chip very well, so I played a lot better than the score, but these things happen," said Harrington. "I'm not going to get down on it.

"It is one week, I quite enjoyed playing, I saw some nice things in my game and I know exactly what I need to do."

Meanwhile, the promise of a good opening round fell flat for Tom McKibbin, the Holywood amateur eight over par in his second round and missing the cut at 11 over for the week.

"I just didn't hit it very well with my approach shots into the green. I drove it well off the tee but I just couldn't get my approach shots close today," admitted the 17-year-old after a 78.

"My putting wasn't as bad as yesterday but it's still not there. But today it was really my approach shots that cost me, they weren't close enough."

Ardglass' Cormac Sharvin had a better day, carding a 74, but his damage was done in a painful first round as he missed the cut at 17 over.