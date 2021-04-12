Shane Lowry predicts the Irish Open is 'in trouble' due to Republic of Ireland's new Covid-19 travel restrictions

Shane Lowry is not optimistic for his chances of making it to this summer's Irish Open.

Shane Lowry has revealed his fears that this year's Irish Open could be 'in trouble' thanks to new travel restrictions brought in by the Republic of Ireland government.

The rules require visitors from listed countries to spend 14 days in a designated hotel, Lowry fears July’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open could be in trouble.

On Friday, 16 additional countries were added to the list. Those included France, Italy, Belgium and, crucially for Lowry and the likes of fellow PGA Tour players such as Rory McIlroy, the United States of America.

The Irish Open is scheduled to be played at Mount Juliet on July 1-4, two weeks after the US Open and acting as the first part of the traditional three-week links swing, preceding the Scottish Open and the Open Championship.

However, Lowry is concerned about the event's prospects.

“Well, I think right now, if you look at what the Irish government are out there doing, I think the Irish Open is going to be in trouble because they’re out there putting France, Germany, and the US on a quarantine for two weeks,” he said. “So I don’t know what’s going to happen there.

“You know, it’s pretty s**t for me, to be honest, because I know things are tough for everybody at the minute, but my coach and my team are going home tomorrow, and I probably won’t see them until The Open.

“It’s not great because I want them over here for the big tournaments, the PGA and the US. Open. We’ll see what happens. I don’t know. Maybe there will be exemptions or something. I have no idea.”

It's also thanks to the Irish government's rule that Lowry will be without Ardglass native caddy Bo Martin for this week's RBC Heritage as he has opted to return to Ireland for the second dose of his Covid-19 vaccine before the new restrictions kick in on Thursday.

“Who knows when I’ll be able to go home to Ireland, if I’ll be able to go home to Ireland," said Lowry.

“I have no idea what my schedule is going to be leading up to The Open, but it’s definitely going to be mostly over here (in America). I don’t know if I’ll get back to play in Europe at all.

“Ireland brought in a quarantine rule from the US for some strange reason on Thursday, and we just had to make a decision. (Bo) is waiting on his second dose of vaccine back home, I think, and he needs to go home and get everything sorted. I don’t expect anyone to spend two weeks in a hotel for me in quarantine. I’m not going to do it, so I don’t expect anyone else to do it.”