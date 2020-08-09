Sharvin can't find historic European Tour finish but still records promising result at English Championship

Cormac Sharvin fell just short of his best ever finish on the European Tour at the English Championship, but still recorded a hugely promising result at Hanbury Manor.

The Ardglass man finished in a tie for 19th at the Hertfordshire course after a two-under 69 in his final round saw him finish at 13-under for the tournament.

That was a staggering 14 shots behind runaway winner Andy Sullivan, the Englishman romping home to a seven-stroke victory at 27-under-par for his first Tour win since October 2015.

Needing to finish in 14th place or higher to better his result at last year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, Sharvin could only manage three birdies and a bogey in his fourth round, which left him one shy of his best ever finish on one of golf’s premier Tours.

He got off to a rapid start, birdieing his opening two holes and then gaining another shot at the 10th, but a bogey at the 11th was followed by seven consecutive pars to finish his round, unfortunately leaving him one shot shy of a tie for 14th.

While it wasn’t to be an historic week for Sharvin, the result does help his Race to Dubai ranking considerably, with the 27-year-old edging closer to the top-110 mark that would, in an ordinary season, entitle him to retain his card — due to the coronavirus all players retain their cards for next season.

Champion Sullivan, who is now a four-time winner on Tour, held a five-shot lead going into the final day and could have simply played his round in level-par to finish top, but instead carded five birdies and an eagle on his way to a six-under 65 in his final round to triumph.

“Really emotional right now. It’s just nice to be back in the winner’s circle. My team has worked so hard and I’m glad to repay them with a win like this,” said Sullivan after his victory.

Spain’s Adrian Otaegui claimed solo second at 20-under-par, with Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard third at 19-under.

This week the European Tour moves to Wales for the Celtic Classic, the first of back-to-back events at Celtic Manor Resort in Newport, with Sharvin and Jonathan Caldwell (Clandeboye) both due to be in the field.