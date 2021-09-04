Solheim Cup can prove to be just another step on Leona Maguire’s road to the very top

Trailblazer: Leona Maguire will become the first Irish star to play in the Solheim Cup. Credit: Getty Images

Leona Maguire will make history today when she becomes the first Irish golfer to tee it up in the Solheim Cup.

It’s a momentous occasion for women’s golf in this country, but nobody who has had even a passing interest in the game here over the past decade will say it comes as a surprise.

The Ballyconnell grinder (26) has been marked out for greatness since she was a small girl dominating the game here and around the world with her twin sister Lisa, who, due to travel restrictions, will be the only family member by her side at Inver¬ness Club in Toledo, Ohio, over the next three days.

While they will complete this journey on either side of the ropes — Lisa as manager to Leona the player — it’s still the story of twin sisters who pushed each other to levels never before achieved in the history of Irish golf.

Leona has become not just one of the strongest players on the European side but a world-beater who is fully expected to go on now and become a Major winner and likely world No 1.

Her story is one of enormous talent, yes, but also of true grit, which is a quality Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew underlined when she announced the Cavan woman as one of her six wildcards for Europe’s defence of the trophy.

A two-time Olympian and a two-time winner on the Symetra Tour, the world No 45 is no ordinary rookie, having racked up ten top-20 finishes on the LPGA Tour this year, taken her career earnings over the $1 million mark and shot the joint-lowest round in the history of all golf’s major grand slam tournaments, either male or female, with a closing 61 in the Evian Championship.

She’s the highest-ranked European on the LPGA’s order of merit with only two Americans, the Korda sisters, ahead of her.

In terms of her stature in the game, the respected US golf portal AmateurGolf.com ranked her the fourth-best amateur of the 2010s, just behind Lydia Ko, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm and just ahead of current FedEx Cup leader Patrick Cantlay.

Not only was she ranked No. 1 amateur in the world for a record 135 weeks (83 consecutive), shattering Ko’s record, her long list of wins includes two Irish Women’s Close titles, the British Women’s Amateur, the Ladies British Stroke Play, the Scottish Women’s Open Amateur (still the youngest winner at 14), the Portuguese Ladies Amateur Open (by 15 shots), and 10 US college tournaments including three ACC Championships with Duke University.

It was little wonder she made it clear on her arrival in Ohio this week that she is not there just to enjoy the occasion.

“I think it’s something I’ll probably not dwell on too much right now, but will look back in 20, 30 years when I’m done playing and realise how special it was,” she said of her historic appearance as Ireland’s first Solheim Cup representative.

“Hopefully inspires more young girls in Ireland to take up the game, realise if they believe in themselves and work hard that anything is possible. Hopefully, we’ll have many, many more Irish girls on the team in the future.”

Her journey began in 2004 when she and her sister were just 10 years old, and their father Declan took them to the par-three course at Slieve Russell.

The girls had been keen swimmers, but Lisa, the older of the two by 15 minutes, broke her elbow in a schoolyard fall. The doctor recommended racket sports, but Dad, a single figure golfer, thought golf might be better and took to the game like naturals, playing their first event at Castle Hume on St Patrick’s Day that year off handicaps of 36.

Within two years, Lisa was World Under-12 champion at Pinehurst with Leona finishing in third place, both of them telling the local paper their long term goal was to play in the 2011 Solheim Cup at Killeen Castle.

The previous summer, in 2005, this reporter took them out for a game at The K Club’s South Course, and they gave a clinic in straight-hitting and short-game wizardry that would bring tears to your eyes.

Having first touched a golf club 12 months earlier, Lisa was off 13, and Leona, 15 and professional Peter O’Hagan had no hesitation in describing their skills as “simply stunning” when he joined us for nine holes.

Armed with identical sets of Ping Moxie clubs — two woods, four irons and a putter — they were coached at that stage by Sean Donnelly at Castle Hume with Slieve Russell’s Tristan Mullally also taking a keen interest in their development.

And while the Smurfit Course at The K Club measured 5,215 yards from the red tees, it caused few problems for the Maguire girls as they fired drivers of close to 200 yards, followed by three wood approaches of 150 yards to many of the difficult par fours on the front nine.

Leona and yours truly beat O’Hagan and Lisa in a better ball match on the front nine, but as Peter left us to our own devices for the homeward half, I foolishly agreed to give the girls a shot a hole (except on the pars threes) in a better-ball matchplay contest off the reds.

It was all over by the 15th - 5&3 - and their combined score of three over gross on the back nine was good enough to give them wins on eight of the nine holes.

Coached by Black Bush professional Shane O’Grady since mid-2004, they were off and running and from that point on, they never stopped winning, going on to become the youngest players in the history of the Curtis Cup aged just 15 at Essex Country Club in Massachusetts in 2010.

The US side featured the likes of Jessica Korda and Lexi Thompson, but Leona fared well under GB&I skipper Mary McKenna in the first of three Curtis Cup appearances, winning her first singles on US soil.

She went on to play in two more Curtis Cup matches, winning at Nairn in 2012 and again at Dun Laoghaire in 2016, having skipped 2014 to concentrate on getting outstanding Leaving Certificate results.

That her record reads played 14, won six, lost six, halved two is an outstanding achievement considering the USA has won 30 of the 41 matches played since 1932. But it was not altogether surprising considering the incredible trajectory.

Having participated with her sister in the 2006 Ryder Cup opening ceremony at The K Club, bringing the trophy to the stage, the twins would lay their hands on dozens of trophies over the next few years and play in multiple team events; Leona in a Junior Ryder Cup, two Junior Solheim Cups, four Vagliano Trophy matches, three Curtis Cups and three World Amateur Team Championships, leading Ireland to a historic bronze in 2016.

Bar their parents, nobody has lived the Maguire story more closely than their coach, Shane O’Grady.

“Meticulous is the word that sums her up,” O’Grady said of Leona. “She has such attention to detail in every part of the game — the mental side, her physical fitness, nutrition, her swing, her bunker play — she is unbelievably good at everything.

“There is no weak link. She has ticked every box along the way and done that at every level. She is meticulous in her practice every day and keeps trying to improve.

“When she put on 20 to 30 yards last winter, she didn’t abandon her accuracy. Very few people have been able to add length and not disappear. And that’s because she was meticulous in the way she went about it.”

The twins followed in the footsteps of many Irish greats from May Hezlett to Clarrie Reddan Philomena Garvey and Mary McKenna and many more.

Their success is a credit to her parents and mother, Breda, summed up their journey perfectly in Ivan Morris’ History of Women’s Golf in Ireland, published to mark the ILGU’s 125th anniversary.

“We have never regretted the girls’ involvement in golf and the sacrifices that all of us, as a family, had to make from time to time,” Breda said. “As a non-golfing mother, I would encourage girls to take up the sport as it opens up wonderful opportunities. Golf is a life lesson on a broader scale. We encouraged their desire to be successful and win, but we also instilled the importance of being respectful to those who may not have enjoyed the same success.

“Having a daughter who had won a tournament going home in the car with us was always tempered by having one who hadn’t. Success was always shared. Hadn’t each of them contributed to the other’s success."