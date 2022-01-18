‘Special’ Royal County Down voted world’s best golf course

Venue has winning combination of aesthetics and challenging holes, says magazine

Spectacular views: Rory McIlroy tees off at the Irish Open at Royal County Down Golf Club in Newcastle in 2015. Credit: Matt Mackey/Presseye

Royal County Down has been voted the best golf course in the world, with one local golfer saying the “spectacular views” are part of what makes it unique.

Professional golfer and European Tour winner, Simon Thornton is based in Newcastle, Co Down, and while he acknowledged that it can come down to personal preference, he said there is something “special” about the naturally beautiful links setting.

On the front nine, the towering Mountains of Mourne provide a brooding backdrop.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Thornton explained: “You don’t get to be number one golf course in the world without having something special.

“The front nine is probably as fine a nine holes as you’ll see anywhere in the world. Whenever you’re coming up the ninth tee and get to the top of the fairway, you see the mountains, hotel and clubhouse, the views are just incredible.

“You get a lot of great golf courses but they just don’t have the spectacular views which Newcastle does, with the mountains in the background.”

Mr Thornton has played all over the world and said there is no course quite like it and it is one of the most difficult to play.

Announcing the winner, Today’s Golfer said it is not Photoshop wizardry, Royal County Down really is aesthetically perfect.

The second reason for awarding it the top spot was because it is a relentlessly probing challenge of all aspects of the game.

The publication said: “It is indubitably an awesome test, one which in inclement weather could verge toward being too difficult for high handicappers. That is the sum total of any criticism you could level at the course we believe is the finest in the world. Royal County Down is, by any stretch of the imagination, not especially forgiving. Carries of up to 200 yards are sometimes required and while the fairways are often wide, gorse and rough mean waywardness is punished.

“Drive bunkers add to the premium on direction, and their pleasingly unkempt nature — with overhanging lips of marram, fescue and heather – adds additional penalty.

“Domed greens dismiss approach shots lacking accuracy and recovery shots around them are perilous, for the slick slopes take mishit chips (and putts) away from the pin and indeed potentially off the green entirely.”

It added: “Mistakes are punished here... and are compounded if not accepted. Fortune doesn’t often favour the brave at RCD. But while visitors must be prepared for a robust examination of all parts of their game, this Northern Ireland links never feels tricked-up or unfair — unless you dislike blind shots, because there are plenty of them here.

“RCD does not need the help of the weather to be testing or to get its full experience. It is epic in any conditions and on a relatively benign evening it is utterly heavenly; still sufficiently challenging, but also offering the chance to savour a location and landscape whose majesty is conveyed accurately in the images you see of it here and elsewhere.

“On the opening trio, Dundrum Bay edges their right side and a better start in Britain and Ireland you will not find. Then you turn round for the seminal short 4th and the rest of the front nine.

“It is, without fear of contradiction, a breathtaking arena and, in our opinion, the finest course in the world you can play.”