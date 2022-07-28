Stars including James Nesbitt and Stephen Ferris to join Niall Horan for August Pro Am at ISPS Handa World Invitational in Galgorm

James Nesbitt will be one of those taking part in the Pro AM tournament in August

Local sporting and entertainment stars including Stephen Ferris, Anna Caplice and James Nesbitt will join singer Niall Horan for the Pro Am at the ISPS Handa World Invitational at Ballymena’s Galgorm next month.

The amateur event will begin on August 10 and also includes the likes of retired Ulster player Darren Cave, former Irish cricketer Kyle McCallan and Northern Ireland football coach Tommy Wright.

The famous faces on the screen taking part include actor Nesbitt, UTV’s sports correspondent Ruth Gorman and BBC Sports presenter Stephen Watson.

Olympian Greg O’Shea, Blizzards singer Bressie, comedian Rory O’Connor, former Cork GAA footballer Valerie Mulcahy and Ireland international hockey player Nicci Daly have all previously been confirmed to play in the event.

The event will also bring together some of the best players in the professional men’s and women’s game, with a DP World Tour tournament and co-sanctioned LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour event played concurrently over two courses at Galgorm Castle and Massereene.

Taking to the professional course will be Leona Maguire, Ireland’s first-ever winner on the LPGA Tour and Northern Irishwoman Stephanie Meadow, who won the 2019 edition of this event.

Last year it was announced the European Tour would be rebranding the event to the DP World Tour.

The Pro Am takes place on the eve of the ISPS Handa World Invitational from August 11-14.