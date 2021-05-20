Staying calm and not chasing birdies can help me conquer Kiawah for second time: McIlroy

Rory McIlroy ended his PGA Tour dry streak just 11 days ago, but it’s been 2,475 days since he captured his fourth Major, and if he’s to take the fifth this week he knows there’s just one route to glory — discipline.

According to Dr Bob Rotella, the Down man was particularly keen to discuss course management during their recent marathon chat.

And as he faces the longest course in Major Championship history, the 7,876-yard Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, he knows he must display self-restraint in what will be a case of survival of the fittest over the next four days.

With an east wind forecast to gust over 30kph all week, quartering to the south-east on Saturday before switching to west-southwest on Sunday, sticking to a conservative game plan could make all the difference as the field jockeys for position.

“If the wind keeps up and it stays in this direction, you’re going to have holes you can take advantage of,” the World No.7 said this week.

“But then those last few coming in are going to be brutal.”

The back nine measures a mind-boggling 4,061 yards, and the last five holes will represent a 1.88km slog into the wind for the first few days as they feature a pair of long par-threes (the 238- yard 14th and 223-yard 17th), two long par-fours (the 466-yard 15th and 505-yard 18th) and the 608-yard par-five 16th.

Add to that the raised green complexes, 30 acres of sand (there are no bunkers, just waste areas that are played through the green), and six holes with water in play, and it can be a brutal test if the wind blows.

A relieved Jon Rahm said: “For the sake of our sanity, I believe they’re going to use a couple forward tees.”

Little wonder it boasted a slope of 155 — the maximum difficulty allowed by the USGA — and a rating of 79.1 when it opened just months before the 1991 Ryder Cup.

McIlroy explained: “The green complexes are a little bit different here than the other place, there are a lot more run-offs, the greens are almost like a Donald Ross style, a lot of upturned saucers.

“So the test this week is really going to be about discipline with your second shots into the greens; not getting too aggressive knowing that getting it to 30ft is okay; take two putts and get out of there.

“For me, it’s about being disciplined in your approach and not chasing too much.

“And I think the guy that does that the best this week is the guy that’s going to have the best chance,” added the Holywood man.

It’s far firmer and 200 yards longer than it was in 2012 when McIlroy shot weekend rounds of 67 and 66, going bogey-free for his final 23 holes to get to 13-under and leave the field spluttering in his exhaust fumes, eight strokes behind.

He was eighth for putting that week and first for scrambling (75%), which bodes well for him this week given his brilliance in those departments en route to victory at Quail Hollow in his last start.

Add to that a more boring flight from the tee, courtesy of coach Pete Cowen, and there’s nothing McIlroy lacks bar the confidence to step up and win a Major again.

Getting off to a good start has been a challenge for him since he won The Open and his second PGA Championship in the summer of 2014.

He’s broken 70 on the opening day no fewer than 15 times in his Major career, but just three of those rounds have come in the last three years.

Add to that the arrival on the scene of such players as his playing partners Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed, Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrrell Hatton, and it’s arguably a far more competitive field.

Padraig Harrington does not appear to have the sharpness to threaten this week, though he has good memories of the venue where he won the 1997 World Cup with Paul McGinley and finished 18th in the 2012 PGA.

“I’d love to play on golf courses like this all the time,” Harrington said.

“It’s a beauty of a golf course. It’s a really nice test. It gives a lot of options. It’s a big golf course. It’s got a lot of risk-reward, but it gives you some leeway in terms of if you’ve got the skills around the greens, you can get it up-and-down.”

It sets up nicely for Shane Lowry, and if the Offaly man can find his A game on and around the greens, he clearly has the tools to challenge for a second Major, despite the length.

World No.1 Dustin Johnson, who will partner the Clara man and Sergio Garcia for the first two rounds as he bids to follow back-to-back runner-up finishes in the PGA Championship with a third Major, said: “I mean, it’s tough with no wind.

“It just requires you to do everything well. You’ve got to hit the fairways. They are fairly generous, but with the winds the way they are and a lot of crosswinds and into-the-wind holes and the way the holes are angled, you’ve got to hit good drives to get it in the fairway.

“And then obviously from there, it doesn’t get a whole lot easier.

“I’ve used, I think, every club in my bag this week so far.”

While the PGA of America plans to move the tees on all but four of the holes, the length of the course is such that even a massive hitter like Tony Finau was forced to hit three-iron, four-iron, three-wood, four-iron and three-iron into the last five greens in practice.

“I’m not used to hitting a lot of long irons, so that gave me a little bit of a taste of what it could be like,” Finau said.