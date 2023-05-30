Stellar Jessica Ross and Jamie Butler in pole position as Ulster Stroke Play Championship action heats up

Golf

Jessica Ross was in impressive form to take a four-shot lead at Clandeboye, with World Invitational places up for grabs

Clandeboye’s own Jessica Ross and Killeen’s Jamie Butler will take commanding leads into the final round of the Ulster Stroke Play Championship at Clandeboye today.

On the women’s side, Ross has broken into a four-shot lead over the Hermitage’s Kate Lanigan in a two-way battle for the title, as rounds of 73 and 66 on the Dufferin course took her to seven-under par.

Meanwhile, Butler is in an even stronger position as he leads the way by six with one round to play, a 64 and a 69 taking him up to nine-under par and comfortably ahead of Holywood’s Rory Williamson.

The winners of both the men’s and women’s events will be awarded a place in this year’s ISPS HANDA World Invitational at Galgorm and Castlerock in August.

On home soil, Ross has excelled, particularly in her second round as she played her final six holes in six-under to pull clear of the chasing pack, with Lanigan the only other player under par at three-under after rounds of 74 and 69, and it appears it’s between those two for the title.

It is a different story on the men’s side as, although Butler has a commanding advantage thanks to his bogey-free seven-under first round 64, Williamson is closely followed by Athenry’s David Kitt at two-under, with Royal Dublin’s Max Kennedy at one-under.