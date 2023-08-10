Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire are well placed to make Major move

Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire dug deep and kept the leaders in their sights after the opening round of the AIG Women’s Open at Walton Heath.

Meadow birdied the 16th and 17th to open with a one-under 71 that left her tied 19th, just three shots behind American Ally Ewing as Maguire fired a level par 72 to share 33rdh.

Ewing birdied the 15th and eagled the 16th as she came home three-under and carded a four-under 68 to lead by a shot from Koreans Jeongeun Lee6 and Amy Yang, Denmark’s Emily Pedersen, France’s Perrine Delacour and Thailand’s Jaravee Boonchant.

“It was nice to get 16 and 17,” said Meadow, who followed a birdie at the seventh with bogeys at the 11th and 15th before those late birdies.

“(The) 16(th) is reachable par-five, so five iron into the green and two putts, pretty easy, but really nice birdie there on 17, so super happy with the day and looking forward to tomorrow.”

Maguire was out early in the day, and after getting up and down from sand for par at the fifth, she birdied the seventh and bogeyed the ninth and 14th before getting up and down from a deep bunker at the par-five 16th for birdie.

“You can’t win it on the first day,” she said. “A lot of woods in hand, so a lot of the time, it was a case of (hitting to the) middles of greens and taking your chances from there.

“It’s been tricky, and you don’t have to do an awful lot wrong out here to rack up a score. Thankfully I stayed out of the heather today, which is always a plus.

“So steady round, and we’ll try and go a little bit better tomorrow.”

Clandeboye’s Jonathan Caldwell made an eagle and five birdies in a five-under 66 to trail leaders Jarvis Casey and Christofer Blomstrand by just one shot in the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge.

He was tied for third at Newmachar with Conor Purcell 47th after a 70 and Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy 68th following a 71.

Meanwhile, Naas’ Ryan Griffin and Ballina’s Eddie Tracey were the only players to break par in the opening round of the 113th Irish PGA Championship at Carne Golf Links.

They shot one-under 71s on the Wild Atlantic Dunes layout to lead by two shots from Waterville’s David Higgins, Spa’s Simon Thornton and Richard O’Donovan as defending champion Damien McGrane’s 77 left him tied 11th.