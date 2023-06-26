Stephanie Meadow backs Leona Maguire to bounce back at US Open

Stephanie Meadow watches her shot from the eighth tee during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club. Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Stephanie Meadow was looking on the bright side after clinching the biggest cheque of her career and matching her best Major finish with a tie for third in the KPMG Women’s PGA at Baltusrol.

The Antrim star (31) closed with a one-under 70 to finish just two shots behind China’s Ruoning Yin, who won by a shot from Japan’s Yuka Saso on eight-under-par.

But while 54-hole leader Leona Maguire closed with a disappointing 74 to finish tied 11th on four-under, Meadow backed her friend to bounce right back at the US Women’s Open at Pebble Beach next week.

“Yeah, it's been a fantastic week,” said Meadow, who picked up a cheque for $423,070, having made just $76,000 this season.

“Obviously not the outcome that either Leona or I wanted today, but we fought hard, and we did our best.”

Meadow and Maguire played together in the final threesome with South Korea’s Jenny Shin, who shot 72 to tie for eighth.

Maguire made just one birdie in the storm-delayed final round, taking 35 putts, but Meadow was supportive of her friend.

“Yeah, it's golf,” Meadow said. “Pressure was on, obviously. It's hard. She's had an incredible two weeks. She won last week, and this is her first round in probably eight days, probably more than that, where she hasn't quite put it together.

“Honestly, it wasn't that far off. She still hit a lot of great shots. She just missed some shots and three-putted a few times.

“I know her; she'll be right back to it. I wouldn't be surprised if she does great at the US Open, as well.”

Meadow gave the title a run, but after Yin posted eight under with a closing 67, she needed an eagle at the par-five last to force a play-off.

She ended up two-putting for par, pitching to 10 feet after topping her second shot and watching it skim across the surface of a pond to safety.

But she was proud of her best performance on tour since she tied for third behind Michelle Wie on her professional debut in the 2014 US Women’s Open at Pinehurst.

“To get that again, it's been a long journey and a lot of ups and downs personally and professionally,” she said of a career marked by injury and the loss of her father, Robert, to cancer in 2015. “Yeah, I'm proud of myself. It's been a great week.”

The final three-ball were on the clock after a near two-hour storm delay, but Meadow was making no excuses.

“Yeah, it was kind of like I had a little rough patch in the middle there and then I got it going and I had some birdie putts, and I couldn't get anything -- I wasn't even really reading greens that well today, which is unusual for me.

“But still, I hit some great shots to give myself some birdie chances and then obviously it was really nice to make the one on 17 after it spun back off the green.

“Overall, I'm happy that I gave myself the opportunity, gave myself some looks coming down the stretch.”

As for her adventurous par at the last after topping her three-wood from nearly 250 yards, she could only smile.

“Yeah, that was not my career best shot there,” she said. “I got lucky, and I knew it, and I still tried to make birdie.

“Sometimes the golf gods are in your favour and sometimes they're not, so they were looking out for me right there, but I'll just wipe that from the memory for now.

“It was one of those shots where I had to hit it absolutely perfect to get to the front, and I knew that, and I think I tried to swing a little too hard and it was a little bit of a downhill lie. It happens. Best players in the world can do it. I just got really lucky.”

Asked why she was smiling so much after going so close, she joked: “Well, because it's been a long time since I finished tied for third, and the cheque is not bad.

“I've had so much support. Like I know that my husband was watching at our country club today with a bunch of people, so I can only imagine the support I had.

“I did my best. I laid it all out there, and that's all I can do, and I'm excited to go home for two weeks.”